Juventus Transfer News: Latest Beppe Marotta Comments on Emre Can Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Juventus CEO Giuseppe "Beppe" Marotta has once again responded to questions regarding the Emre Can rumours, saying the Liverpool man will likely not give the Bianconeri an answer in the near future.

Per Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo, Marotta also said there are many clubs looking at the Germany international: "We are not going to have a final reply anytime soon. He is a top player and many clubs want to sign him. He is available as a free agent. We've already made our move but his reply is not going to arrive anytime soon."

As shared by Goal, Can recently admitted there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future:

Juventus have been linked with the former Bayer Leverkusen man for months, and the Italian press have consistently asked Marotta about the midfielder.

Earlier this month, the CEO made similar comments, admitting his capture is far from a certainty, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal.

The Bianconeri remain the favourites to land the 24-year-old, and certain Italian outlets believe Can has all but agreed to the move, including Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness).

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Any move is unlikely to become official soon, however, as Liverpool are still competing in the UEFA Champions League and in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Can has, so far, maintained he's focused on the task at hand, and a definitive announcement regarding his future would not help in that regard.

Per Walsh, the Reds remain hopeful they can convince Can to stay, but his insistence on the inclusion of a release clause is a huge stumbling block.

To his credit, Can has not let the uncertainty influence his performances, reserving his best form for the biggest stage. He was excellent in the second leg against FC Porto, stealing the show with some trickery:

Juventus are expected to add at least one top midfielder in the summer, as Sami Khedira continues to decline and their top talents for the future―the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Rolando Mandragora―continue their development.

Can would be an ideal fit, especially as a free agent. Juventus have something of a reputation for dominating that market, with the aforementioned Khedira joining them on a free transfer. Andrea Pirlo, Fernando Llorente, Luca Toni, Paul Pogba, Dani Alves and Patrice Evra are other examples.