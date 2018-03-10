Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Early Scores and Results from Saturday

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych were among the winners in the men's bracket during the early games at the 2018 Indian Wells Masters in California on Saturday.

Thiem outlasted Greek prodigy Stefanos Tsitsipas after three sets, while Berdych was too good for Maximilian Marterer, winning in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams was in a commanding mood during a straight-sets win over Sorana Cirstea in the women's bracket. Elina Svitolina also won in straight sets against Mona Barthel, while Danielle Collins and Sofya Zhuk both produced upset wins over two notable seeds.

Here are the results from the day's early matches, per the tournament's official website:

Saturday's Early Scores

Men's Singles

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

(12) Tomas Berdych bt. Maximilian Marterer: 6-1, 6-4

(30) Pablo Cuevas vs. Denis Shapovalov: 7-6(4), 6-3

(7) Kevin Anderson bt. Evgeny Donskoy: 7-5, 6-4

Women's Singles

(8) Venus Williams bt. Sorana Cirstea: 6-3, 6-4

Danielle Collins bt. (15) Madison Keys: 6-3, 7-6(1)

(4) Elina Svitolina bt. Mona Barthel: 6-4, 6-3

(12) Julia Goerges bt. Natalia Vikhlyantseva: 6-4, 6-1

Sofya Zhuk bt. (18) Magdalena Rybarikova: 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

(27) Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Su-Wei Hsieh: 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

(20) Daria Kasatkina bt. Katerina Siniakova: 6-2, 5-2

Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt. (28) Anett Kontaveit: 6-2, 6-4

Thiem's serving power proved too much for Tsitsipas in the first set. However, the young Greek player battled back valiantly in the second, opening up a 4-1 lead.

Still only 19, Tsitsipas saw out a creditable second-set victory but again had trouble resisting the power of Thiem in the third. The Austrian finished the match with 10 aces while also winning 31 of 38 points off first serve, per the ATP World Tour official website.

Thiem has booked his place in the third round, where Pablo Cuevas will be waiting after the 32-year-old beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. Cuevas needed to survive a tiebreak to secure the first but made easier work of the second to set up a tricky tie in Round 3.

Like Thiem, Berdych unleashed a similarly formidable serve-and-volley game to see off Marterer. As well as booming seven aces, Berdych also converted four of seven break points to help keep the German at arms length over two sets.

Kevin Anderson was at his big-serving best, as he bombarded Evgeny Donskoy with 17 aces. Seventh seed Anderson has the game to trouble anybody in the last 32.

Things weren't as simple for Williams despite her making quick work of the opening set, per BNP Paribas Open:

Yet Cirstea refused to buckle, with the Romanian producing some fantastic shots to prompt a rally in the second set. Cirstea led 3-1 before Williams got back on track on serve to move 4-3 in front.

The 37-year-old won two of the next three games to book her passage to the third round. Venus now faces the prospect of meeting sister Serena, provided the latter beats Kiki Bertens later in the day.

Things ran smoother for Svitolina, with the fourth seed comfortably better than Barthel during two sets. Ukrainian Svitolina will meet Carla Suarez Navarro after the Spaniard needed three sets to overcome Su-Wei Hsieh.

The upset of the day came when Danielle Collins, playing as a wild card, beat fellow American Madison Keys in straight sets. Despite being the 15th seed, Keys had no answer for Collins' range of shots and quickness across court.

Reem Abulleil of Sport360.com put Collins' surprising victory into context:

A similar result saw 18-year-old Sofya Zhuk waste 11 match points before finally beating 18th seed Magdalena Rybarikova.