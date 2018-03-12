Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns Face Off: Latest Rumors, Preview for WWE Raw March 12

Credit: WWE.com

After weeks of being the victim of Roman Reigns' verbal jabs, Brock Lesnar will return to WWE Raw on Monday with his fists at the ready.

The two Superstars, who are set to clash for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, will go face-to-face in Detroit. To this point, Reigns has run down his opponent for not showing up to the red brand regularly. It's time for The Beast Incarnate to have his say.

With WWE's marquee pay-per-view fast approaching, that feud and the red brand's other rivalries are sure to heat up.

Raw is set to feature Ronda Rousey's ongoing battle with the show's authority figures, Bayley's issues with best friend Sasha Banks and Braun Strowman's next act of annihilation. And it looks like a certain free agent will be a part of the fun in Motor City.

News updates, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline projections help us to foresee what's ahead when Raw airs on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

Jeff Hardy's shoulder injury may have healed, but he may not be charging back into the ring anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Ryan Satin reported the following for Pro Wrestling Sheet: "Hardy is ready to return to action after getting the green light from his surgeon and now he’s just waiting on clearance from WWE."

The Hardy story, though, took a major turn days later. As PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported, police arrested Hardy for impaired driving Saturday night.

And for those keeping an eye on Rey Mysterio's movements as we wait to see whether he returns to WWE for WrestleMania, the high-flyer provided an update. As Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online, Mysterio appeared at the recent Kentucky Comic Con and addressed his injury situation.

"He estimated being out of action for one month with his partially torn biceps and indicated he wasn't sure about his New Japan [Pro-Wrestling] match, which is two weeks away," Meltzer wrote.

One of Mysterio's potential opponents at The Show of Shows is set to appear for the red brand again Monday, one night after battling in the main event of a SmackDown Live event. Meltzer noted: "John Cena is working the PPV in Columbus and Raw on Monday."

Raw Streaks

Asuka knocked off Nia Jax once more on the most recent edition of Raw to extend her historic undefeated streak.

Per CageMatch.net, Asuka is 56-0 on the main roster and 29-0 in 2018 if you include non-televised bouts.

The stakes will be extra high when she faces Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The Empress of Tomorrow has the SmackDown Women's Championship in her sights; Flair is seeking to be the first person to pin or submit Asuka in over 200 tries.

Rhyno, meanwhile, occupies a low spot in the WWE hierarchy.

He fell to Bray Wyatt on the previous Raw in a match that was clearly a means to elevate The Eater of Worlds ahead of his impending collision with Matt Hardy.

Rhyno is in the midst of a four-match losing streak, per CageMatch.net. And he's 1-6-1 in 2018. The days of him and Heath Slater standing atop the tag team division are long gone.

Preview

Sasha Banks and Bayley's alliance continues to disintegrate ahead of WrestleMania.

Tension has grown between two friends in recent weeks. Banks went after The Huggable One at Elimination Chamber. Bayley later left The Boss to fend for herself in a tag team match. She then refused to hug Banks.

As their relationship grows chillier, it's looking more and more likely they will collide at WrestleMania. Monday's Raw promises to see their bad blood increase as that bout comes closer to fruition.

Strowman's WrestleMania plans are less obvious, but he remains in the spotlight.

The behemoth demolished Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match on the previous Raw, leaving Elias in need of medical attention thanks to him using an upright bass and a piano as weapons.

What's next for The Monster of Men? The WWE.com Raw preview hinted at more destruction. It's just a matter of where he directs his rage while Raw seems to have him in a holding pattern with no clear WrestleMania rival.

Rousey, on the other hand, has her match for the big show lined up. Following a confrontation last time out, she and Kurt Angle will take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Punishment may be coming for Rousey in the meantime. She laid out McMahon in the ring and could consequently face the Raw commissioner's wrath.

WWE.com's Raw preview asked: "Will Stephanie and Triple H retaliate against their Show of Shows opponents this week?"

The safe bet is yes.

Monday's biggest story will be what unfolds between Reigns and Lesnar.

The Big Dog has painted Lesnar as an entitled diva who doesn't work hard for the fans. Reigns warned him he better be ready for a right when he shows up in Detroit.

Reigns has had to carry the majority of the weight of this feud but is set to get some face time with the champ Monday. And WWE's mission to portray The Big Dog as the babyface and representative of the people while Lesnar plays the villain will roll on.

Chances are that things will turn violent as the two bruisers flash us back to the build to WrestleMania 31.