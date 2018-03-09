Tim Hortons Brier 2018: Friday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

Canada, Ontario, Alberta and Northern Ontario qualified for the knockout stages of the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier following Friday's games at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The seventh day of competition started with the placement round for the teams that were eliminated from title contention during round-robin play. The remaining squads then took part in the final two rounds of the Championship Pool to determine the four semifinalists.

Let's check out all of the Friday's scores and take a look toward Saturday's schedule. That's followed by a recap of the day's action.

March 9 Results

Draw 18

Yukon 7, Nunavut 6

Northwest Territories 6, Quebec 3

New Brunswick 12, British Columbia 5

Prince Edward Island 12, Newfoundland and Labrador 3

Draw 19

Canada 5, Northern Ontario 3

Ontario 9, Alberta 7

Wild Card 6, Saskatchewan 4

Nova Scotia 7, Manitoba 5

Draw 20

Wild Card 8, Manitoba 3

Saskatchewan 7, Nova Scotia 5

Canada 5, Ontario 4

Alberta 9, Northern Ontario 3

March 10 Schedule

Page Playoff Match No. 1: (3) Alberta vs. (4) Northern Ontario — 3 p.m. ET

Page Playoff Match No. 2: (1) Canada vs. (2) Ontario — 8 p.m. ET

Friday Recap

While most of the placement matches ended with lopsided results, the clash between Yukon and Nunavut came down to the final end.

Yukon, led by skip Thomas Scoffin, took advantage of the hammer to pick up the victory and prevent Nunavut from picking up its first win in the Brier.

Ontario, Canada and Northern Ontario entered the final Championship Pool draw with Page spots secured, but they still had to battle for positioning. Meanwhile, Alberta and Wild Card both had an opportunity to secure the last berth heading into the evening session.

The Wild Card team from Winnipeg took care of its end of the bargain with a victory over Manitoba. It didn't get the help it needed to advance, however, as Alberta came up with a clutch four-point end in the ninth to close out Northern Ontario.

Finally, a seesaw battle between Canada and Ontario for the top seed ended with Canada coming out on top after an extra end. The two sides will face off in a rematch tomorrow night, with the winner securing direct qualification to the title game.

The Page playoffs begin Saturday, and a champion will be crowned Sunday.