LeBron James: Playing at 'Probably an All-Time High' After Win vs. Nuggets

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 113-108. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

LeBron James put on a clutch-scoring masterclass down the stretch of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 113-108 win over the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on Wednesday night, and he offered up an intriguing response when asked where he thinks his game is following the triumphant effort. 

"Probably an all-time high," he told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. "Just because of my body, my mind, the way I go out and approach the game. And then just the grace of God giving me the ability to do this. I'm blessed, and I never take it for granted."

James finished with a game-high 39 points, including nine on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in the final two minutes as he hit contested shot after contested shot over Nuggets defenders to seal the result in Cleveland's favor. 

  1. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  2. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

  3. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  4. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  5. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  6. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  7. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  8. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  9. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  10. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  11. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  12. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  13. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  14. Beck's NBA Spotlight: I.T. Is Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  15. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  16. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  17. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

Right Arrow Icon

It's scary to think James may be peaking considering he just turned 33 years old, but the numbers back up his assessment. 

Through 64 games, the four-time MVP is averaging 27.0 points, a career-high 9.0 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three. 

Here's how good that is: The only other players in league history who have averaged 25 points, eight boards and eight dimes while shooting better than 50 percent from the field are Oscar Robertson (1962-63), Michael Jordan (1988-89) and James last season. 

If LeBron can keep that production flowing, the Cavaliers may be able to avoid a late-season slide down the crowded Eastern Conference standings. 

But even if they do falter, Cleveland's fearless leader doesn't sound worried. 

Speaking to reporters after the win, James said he doesn't care if the Cavaliers are a "three seed, four seed, six seed," according to The Action Network's Matt Moore"If I come into your building for a Game 1 ... it's a challenge."   

Related

    LeBron's Late Heroics Lead Cavs Over Nuggets

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron's Late Heroics Lead Cavs Over Nuggets

    Dailycamera
    via Dailycamera

    AD (Ankle) Leaves Game vs. Kings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD (Ankle) Leaves Game vs. Kings

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Raps Are 1st Team to Clinch Playoff Berth

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raps Are 1st Team to Clinch Playoff Berth

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Confident Boogie Will Stay

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Confident Boogie Will Stay

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report