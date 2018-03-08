LeBron James: Playing at 'Probably an All-Time High' After Win vs. Nuggets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

LeBron James put on a clutch-scoring masterclass down the stretch of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 113-108 win over the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on Wednesday night, and he offered up an intriguing response when asked where he thinks his game is following the triumphant effort.

"Probably an all-time high," he told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. "Just because of my body, my mind, the way I go out and approach the game. And then just the grace of God giving me the ability to do this. I'm blessed, and I never take it for granted."

James finished with a game-high 39 points, including nine on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in the final two minutes as he hit contested shot after contested shot over Nuggets defenders to seal the result in Cleveland's favor.

It's scary to think James may be peaking considering he just turned 33 years old, but the numbers back up his assessment.

Through 64 games, the four-time MVP is averaging 27.0 points, a career-high 9.0 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.

Here's how good that is: The only other players in league history who have averaged 25 points, eight boards and eight dimes while shooting better than 50 percent from the field are Oscar Robertson (1962-63), Michael Jordan (1988-89) and James last season.

If LeBron can keep that production flowing, the Cavaliers may be able to avoid a late-season slide down the crowded Eastern Conference standings.

But even if they do falter, Cleveland's fearless leader doesn't sound worried.

Speaking to reporters after the win, James said he doesn't care if the Cavaliers are a "three seed, four seed, six seed," according to The Action Network's Matt Moore. "If I come into your building for a Game 1 ... it's a challenge."