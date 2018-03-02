Tyrann Mathieu Tweets Wanting to Know Cardinals Plan Amid Trade Rumors

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tyrann Mathieu is as anxious as anyone to know what the Arizona Cardinals have in store for him.

In response to a tweet from CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora about the Cardinals moving on from Mathieu, the star safety jokingly noted he wanted to hear something from someone:

Per NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Wednesday the team was still in the evaluation process for Mathieu's contract and didn't commit to picking up his option.

The Cardinals gave Mathieu a five-year contract extension in 2016. He is set to count $14.1 million against the cap in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

Per Over The Cap, Mathieu has the highest cap number in 2018 among all safeties. Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs is second at $13 million.

The 25-year-old Mathieu appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time in his career. He finished second on the team with two interceptions and tied for fourth with seven passes defensed.