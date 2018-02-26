Olympic 2018 Medal Count for Each Country from Every Event

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

Throughout the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, one nation towered over the rest in the medal count.

Norway thrived in most of the events held across South Korea over the two weeks of competition, which led to a final count of 39 medals.

Germany, Canada and the Netherlands came close to challenging the Norwegians at the top of the medal count at some point during the Olympics, but no country could match their depth.

Norway finished with an eight-medal advantage over Germany in second place and as the only nation to eclipse double digits in gold, silver and bronze medals.

Medal Count

Medals by Event

Alpine Skiing

Austria - 7

Switzerland - 7

Norway - 7

United States - 3

France - 3

Sweden - 2

Italy - 2

Czech Republic - 1

Lichtenstein - 1

Biathlon

Germany - 7

Norway - 6

France - 5

Sweden - 4

Slovakia - 3

Belarus - 2

Czech Republic - 2

Italy - 2

Slovenia - 1

Austria - 1

Bobsled

Germany - 4

Canada - 2

South Korea - 1

United States - 1

Latvia - 1

Cross-Country Skiing

Norway - 14

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 8

Sweden - 6

Finland - 4

France - 2

Switzerland - 1

United States - 1

Italy - 1

Curling

Sweden - 2

Switzerland - 2

United States - 1

South Korea - 1

Japan - 1

Canada - 1

Norway - 1

Figure Skating

Canada - 4

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 3

Japan - 2

United States - 2

Germany - 1

China - 1

France - 1

Spain - 1

Freestyle Skiing

Canada - 7

Switzerland - 4

United States - 4

China - 3

France - 2

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 2

Belarus - 1

Norway - 1

Ukraine - 1

Australia - 1

Great Britain - 1

Japan - 1

Kazakhstan -1

New Zealand - 1

Hockey

Canada - 2

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 1

United States - 1

Germany - 1

Finland - 1

Luge

Germany - 6

Austria - 3

Canada - 2

United States - 1

Nordic Combined

Germany - 5

Austria - 2

Japan - 1

Norway - 1

Short-Track Speedskating

South Korea - 6

Canada - 5

Netherlands - 4

China - 3

Italy - 3

Hungary - 1

United States - 1

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 1

Skeleton

Great Britain - 3

South Korea - 1

Germany - 1

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 1

Ski Jumping

Norway - 5

Germany - 4

Poland - 2

Japan - 1

Snowboarding

United States - 7

Canada - 4

France - 2

Czech Republic - 2

Australia- 2

Germany - 2

Austria - 1

Italy - 1

Switzerland - 1

China - 1

Japan - 1

South Korea - 1

Spain - 1

Finland - 1

Great Britain - 1

New Zealand - 1

Slovenia - 1

Speedskating

Netherlands - 16

South Korea - 7

Japan - 6

Norway - 4

Canada - 2

Czech Republic - 2

Belgium - 1

China - 1

Italy - 1

Olympic Athletes from Russia - 1

United States - 1

Norway Wins Medal Count with Medals in 8 Sports

Norway controlled the top of the medal count from the start of the Olympics, as its athletes shined in a variety of events.

The Norwegian cross-country skiing team brought in the biggest medal haul with 14, including seven golds, while athletes across seven other sports finished in the medal positions.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Alpine skiing produced seven medals, biathletes collected six and five more came from the ski jumping hills.

Norway even broke the Dutch stranglehold in speedskating, as two of its four medals in the sport were gold.

One medal each in curling, freestyle skiing and nordic combined rounded out the largest medal total in Winter Olympics history.

In addition to the remarkable team total, cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen set the record for most individual medals in Winter Olympic history with 15.

Netherlands Earns Most Medals in a Single Sport

No nation was as dominant in a single sport as the Netherlands in speedskating.

Sixteen of the country's 20 medals came in the sport, with seven of them being gold.

The most impressive part about the Dutch speedskating medal haul is six different athletes topped the podium, with Kjeld Nuis being the only double-gold winner in Pyeongchang.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

While they had the best overall speedskating team, the Dutch were only able to take silver and bronze in the pair of team events.

Given the Dutch success in speedskating, it shouldn't be a surprise that the other four medals they won in South Korea came from short-track speedskating, including Suzanne Schulting's gold in the women's 1,000-meters.

United States Dominates Snowboarding, but Nothing Else

Given the expectations entering Pyeongchang, the United States delivered a disappointing performance across the board.

However, the American snowboarders were one of the few groups that produced in events they were favored in.

Jamie Anderson, Redmond Gerard, Chloe Kim and Shaun White scored the first four medals of the Olympic snowboarding competition, as they won the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions, respectively.

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Anderson and Kyle Mack took silver in their respective big air competitions, while Arielle Gold earned bronze behind Kim in the women's halfpipe.

The seven snowboarding medals almost doubled the second-best medal production from a single sport, as freestyle skiing came in second with four.

Anderson, Mikaela Shiffrin and the ice dancing pair of Alex and Maia Shibutani were the only American athletes to leave Pyeongchang with multiple medals.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from NBCOlympics.com.