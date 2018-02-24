Olympic Exhibition Gala 2018 Highlights, Social Reaction and Recap

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

With the actual competition over, some of the top figure skaters took to the ice one more time at the 2018 Winter Olympics for the exhibition gala.

This is a low-key and informal event with no scoring. All of the skaters are there to give fans in Pyeongchang a final sendoff before the next Olympics in 2022.

The event was headlined by the four gold-medal winners in various events: ladies singles champion Alina Zagitova, the Canadian duo of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and men's singles champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Before those performers got on the ice, American bronze medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani put on a show set to "That's Life" from Jay-Z and Frank Sinatra:

Per NBC Chicago, that's the song the Shibutani siblings used when they won the 2017 United States Figure Skating Championships.

Just missing out on that final group of gold medalists was Russian athlete Evgenia Medvedeva, who settled for a silver in the ladies singles because Zagitova put on a historic performance.

Despite coming up short of her ultimate goal, Medvedeva became one of the biggest breakout stars of this year's Olympics. She put on a routine during the singles competition that would have won gold at any other Games except 2018.

Zagitova celebrated her Olympic triumph with an exhibition gala performance set to Jazzmeia Horn's "Afro Blue."

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Everyone's favorite skating pair, Virtue and Moir, skated to "Long Time Running" by The Tragically Hip, which was rather fitting considering they've been paired together for more than 20 years. They are also the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history with five medals, including three golds, dating back to 2010.

Hanyu put a bow on the individual performances with his showcase set to "Notte Stellata" by Il Volo. He was coasting throughout the song, not doing any jumps, but the Japanese star has earned a little break after earning his second straight Olympic singles medal.