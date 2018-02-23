Germany Tops 4-Man Bobsled Results on Friday at 2018 Winter Olympics

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

After two of four runs in the 2018 Olympic men's four-man bobsled event, the German team piloted by Francesco Friedrich is leading the field.

Friedrich's quartet posted a total time of 1:37.55 at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday (Saturday in South Korea), which gives it a 29-second lead over the South Korean team led by Yun-jong Won.

Here is a look at the current top 10 with full results available at NBCOlympics.com:

1. Germany (Francesco Friedrich): 1:37.55

2. South Korea (Yun-jong Won): +0.29

3. Germany (Nico Walther): +0.35

4. Canada (Justin Kripps): +0.58

T5. Germany (Johannes Lochner): +0.66

T5. Latvia (Oskars Melbardis): +0.66

T5. Switzerland (Rico Peter): +0.66

8. Austria (Benjamin Maier): +0.76

9. United States (Codie Bascue): +0.88

10. Latvia (Oskars Kibermanis): +0.89

The final two runs will be completed and medals will be decided on Saturday (Sunday in South Korea).

Germany has a long history of dominance in the bobsled at the Olympics, and it has a legitimate chance to sweep the podium for the first time ever in the four-man with three teams in the top five.

Friedrich has given his unit a comfortable lead over host South Korea, and he was aided by a historic first run, according to Ken Childs of SlidingOnIce.com:

The 27-year-old Friedrich has a chance to leave Pyeongchang with two gold medals in tow, as he and Thorsten Margis tied with Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada for gold in the two-man event.

Kripps' team is fourth in the four-man through two runs and is 0.23 seconds off the podium behind the German team piloted by Nico Walther.

Canada has not medaled in the four-man since the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, while South Korea has never won an Olympic medal in either the two- or four-man event.

Team USA has medaled in each of the past two Olympics and three of the past four in the four-man, but that run of success is in danger of coming to an end.

The top American team piloted by Codie Bascue is ninth after two runs. NBC Olympics tweeted the following video of his second run:

Meanwhile, the American teams led by Nick Cunningham and Justin Olsen are 20th and 21st, respectively.

Among other notable teams, Latvia's Oskars Melbardis is in search of his third career Olympic medal after winning bronze in the two-man this year and silver in the four-man in 2014.

His Latvian squad is tied for fifth with Johannes Lochner and Co. of Germany and Switzerland's team piloted by Rico Peter.

If at least one German team finishes on the podium, it will mark the 12th time in the past 13 Olympics that Germany has won at least one medal in the event.