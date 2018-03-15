Josh Sitton Reportedly Signs 2-Year Dolphins Contract After 2 Seasons with Bears

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent guard Josh Sitton reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year contract Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sitton, who will turn 32 before the start of the 2018 season, spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 draft.

During that stretch, Sitton appeared in 121 of 128 possible regular-season games, captured a Super Bowl ring through the Packers' 2011 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 45 and earned three Pro Bowl nods.

Following that run, he signed a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears. However, his time in the Windy City was cut short when the front office declined to pick up his $8 million player option for the 2018 campaign.

That figure may have been a bit rich for the Bears' taste, but it would have been a reasonable one to pay, considering Sitton has remained one of the league's more reliable interior linemen and is two seasons removed from his last Pro Bowl honor.

But with more pressing needs and the versatile Cody Whitehair in tow, the Bears decided it was best to allocate resources elsewhere.

Chicago's decision opened the door for the Dolphins to swoop in and fortify their offensive line—one that allowed 33 sacks and paved the way for their backs to rush for an average of just 86.8 yards per game.

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill set to return from an injury that kept him out for the entire 2017 season, keeping him upright will be key, and Sitton will be a huge part of that equation.