Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Tally and Winners After Friday Night

Norway, Germany and Canada continued an intriguing gold-medal duel Friday, the second-to-last day of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, while the United States added one medal to its total tally. (Note: All days and times are Eastern.)

Norway won the early portion of the day by extending its lead in the total-medal column, while it put in some late-day work on the slopes to boost its standing in the gold-medal column. Like Thursday, the United States didn't make much in the way of noise Friday outside of a silver medal.

Let's look at the medal tracker, full Friday medal results and dive into the most notable outcomes.

Medal Tracker

Friday Medalists

Curling

Men's Bronze Match

Bronze: Switzerland 7, Canada 5

Biathlon

Men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay

Gold: Sweden (1:15:16.5)

Silver: Norway (1:16:12.0)

Bronze: Germany (1:17:23.6)

Speedskating

Men's 1,000 meters

Gold: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands, 1:07.95)

Silver: Havard Lorentzen (Norway, 1:07.99)

Bronze: Kim Tae-Yun (South Korea, 1:08.22)

Snowboarding

Men's Big Air

Gold: Sebastien Toutant (Canada, 174.25)

Silver: Kyle Mack (United States, 168.75)

Bronze: Billy Morgan (Great Britain, 168.00)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

Silver: Selina Joerg (Germany)

Bronze: Ramona Theresia Hofmeister (Germany)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Nevin Galmarini (Switzerland)

Silver: Lee Sang-Ho (South Korea)

Bronze: Zan Kosir (Slovenia)

Skiing

Alpine Skiing Team

Gold: Switzerland

Silver: Austria

Bronze: Norway

Norway Collects More Hardware Early Friday

Norway extended its impressive total-medal lead early Friday, taking silver medals in two events.

One came in the men's 1,000-meter speedskating final, where Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands seized gold late in the event with a time of one minute, 7.95 seconds. For Norway, Havard Lorentzen landed second by the thinnest of margins.

Norway picked up its second silver medal of the early goings in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer biathlon relay, where the team of Lars Helge Birkeland, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Emil Hegle Svendsen finished second only to Sweden's five-man side.

The turning point for Norway in another close flirtation with a gold medal was Boe needing three spare rounds in the shooting portion, a small enough difference against a strong Sweden team to keep them in second place.

Sebastien Toutant Brings Canada Closer

Trailing Norway in the gold-medal count entering Friday, Canada got a serious boost from Sebastien Toutant during his epic performance in the men's snowboarding big air competition.

Toutant wasn't exactly the Canadian most expected to shine, either, not with Mark McMorris leading the way. Two disappointing falls later for the gold-medal favorite, though, and Toutant took control after two strong opening rounds.

Even better for Toutant and Canada, the two moved closer to a notable piece of history at the Games, as captured by CBC News' Devin Heroux:

Following Toutant was Kyle Mack of the United States with a silver-medal effort and Billy Morgan of Great Britain rounding out the podium.

Switzerland Triumphs in Inaugural Skiing Event

Plenty of hype surrounded the inaugural alpine skiing team event that wrapped up Friday.

There, Switzerland emerged the gold-medal winner as the team of Denise Feierabend, Ramon Zenhaeusern, Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule took three of four races to fend off silver-medalist Austria.

NBC Olympics captured the intense finale:

Norway ended up taking the bronze, re-extending the country's 10-medal lead over Canada in the total-medal category. As a different graphic shows, it wasn't much of a shocker to see the usual suspects put up big performances:

Ester Ledecka Makes History

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic took gold in the women's snowboarding parallel giant slalom final, fending off a pair of Germans for the top spot on the podium.

If Ledecka's name sounds familiar, it's because she made some notable history with the triumph:

The victory meant a silver medal for Selina Joerg and a bronze for Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, both of Germany.

More importantly, it solidified Ledecka's name in the history books and made her one of the top overall performers of these Games.

