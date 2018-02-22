Jameis Winston Uninjured, Cited for Reckless Driving, Fined After Car Accident

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was uninjured in a car accident that occurred last week.

Per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston faces a $153 fine after being cited for careless driving when his truck rear-ended a car on the Veterans Expressway in Tampa on Feb. 13.

The car Winston hit, driven by Tyler Stepka, sustained approximately $4,000 in damages.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in 2015, Winston is coming off a frustrating season. He missed three games from Week 9 through 11 with a shoulder sprain. It was the first time in his college or professional career he was forced to sit out because of injury.

Winston threw for a career-low 3,504 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games. The Buccaneers went 5-11 in 2017, their worst record in three years.