Jameis Winston Uninjured, Cited for Reckless Driving, Fined After Car Accident

Jameis Winston Uninjured, Cited for Reckless Driving, Fined After Car AccidentFebruary 22, 2018
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was uninjured in a car accident that occurred last week.
Per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston faces a $153 fine after being cited for careless driving when his truck rear-ended a car on the Veterans Expressway in Tampa on Feb. 13.
The car Winston hit, driven by Tyler Stepka, sustained approximately $4,000 in damages.
Drafted No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in 2015, Winston is coming off a frustrating season. He missed three games from Week 9 through 11 with a shoulder sprain. It was the first time in his college or professional career he was forced to sit out because of injury.
Winston threw for a career-low 3,504 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games. The Buccaneers went 5-11 in 2017, their worst record in three years.
Report: DeMarcus Lawrence Wants $17M a Year