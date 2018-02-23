2018 Winter Olympics: USA Start Times, Live Stream for Friday's Schedule

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics may be coming to a close, but there are still a number of high-profile events to come and plenty of medals to be won.

For viewers in the United States, Friday evening will see some more golds dished out, with the snowboarding schedule packed with the men's big air final and the parallel giant slalom races. There's also the alpine skiing team event to take in.

Here is a look at what's to come on Friday from Pyeongchang, South Korea, and a preview of some of the schedule highlights.

Friday Schedule Highlights (Eastern Time)

Alpine Skiing

10:28 p.m. - Team Event Small Final

10:34 p.m. - Team Event Big Final

Curling

1:35 a.m. - Men's Final (United States vs. Sweden)*

Cross-Country Skiing

12 p.m. - Men's 50km Mass Start

Hockey

7:10 a.m. Men's semi-final (Canada vs. Germany)

Snowboarding

8 p.m. - Men's Big Air Final

12:28 a.m. - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final*

12:30 a.m. - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final*

12:34 a.m. - Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final*

12:37 a.m. - Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final*

*Events start on Saturday, February 24

For the schedule in full visit the Pyeongchang 2018 website.

The action can be streamed via the NBC Sports app.

Friday Preview

Lars Baron/Getty Images

The big air snowboarding is always a breathtaking watch, and the competitors in the men's final have a chance to make history in Pyeongchang on Friday; this is the first time the discipline has been included in the Winter Olympics.

Given how much the boarders put on the line, there's a feeling of unpredictability accompanying this event, although there were some standout efforts as the field was whittled down to 12 finalists ahead of Friday's final runs.

Canada has an especially strong chance of gold in this one, with Max Parrot qualifying with the best score in Heat 1 and Mark McMorris making it through from Heat 2. The CBC Olympics account provided footage of the former's qualifying effort:

But if there are any errors from the Canadians, there's a clutch of athletes who will be ready to pounce in pursuit of this historic gold.

New Zealand's Carlos Garcia Knight is one after he notched the highest score in qualifying. The NZ Olympic Team Twitter account relayed some of his thoughts after that remarkable effort:

One of the other most anticipated events takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning: the men's curling gold-medal match.

John Shuster's United States rink have surprised so many by getting to this stage, especially given they took on pre-tournament favourites Canada in the semis. The Americans were impeccable throughout that contest, producing an excellent final end to seal a 5-3 win.

As NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi noted, given how strong Canada were during the Games and how slow the U.S. started this competition, getting to this point is an incredible achievement:

You sense Shuster and his squad will have to raise their games again in the gold-medal match, as Sweden have been the standout team in the competition.

However, as CBC's Devin Heroux noted, Shuster is not buying into the narrative that the U.S. are underdogs:

The alpine skiing team event is another discipline making its debut at the Games, although Team USA's hopes of gold have been dented by Ted Ligety, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin withdrawals, per Matthew Scott of Sporting News.