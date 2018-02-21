Saints, Pelicans Owner Tom Benson Hospitalized with Flu Symptoms

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, has been hospitalized with flu symptoms.

The Saints issued a statement Wednesday announcing Benson was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center:

"Saints and Pelicans Owner Tom Benson was recently admitted to Ochsner Medical Center. He is currently being treated for flu symptoms and is resting comfortably.

"Mr. Benson, who turned 90 in July, has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving the standard, excellent and world-class care that all patients who enter Ochsner Medical Center receive.

"Mrs. Benson requests and sincerely appreciates your thoughts and prayers."

The 90-year-old Benson has been a staple of professional sports in New Orleans since he purchased the Saints in 1985.

In 32 years under Benson's ownership, the Saints have made 11 playoff appearances and won Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts. The franchise had zero postseason appearances in its first 17 seasons from 1967-84.

Benson purchased the Pelicans franchise from the NBA in April 2012 when it was still using the Hornets moniker. The team reached the playoffs with a 45-37 record during the 2014-15 season and is currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings.