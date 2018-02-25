Closing Ceremony Pyeongchang 2018 Performers, Lineup, Live Stream, TV Schedule

XIN LI/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics are in their final throes, and Sunday's closing ceremony will mark the official end to this year's Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A little more than two weeks after the competition got underway, the Olympic torch will soon leave Pyeongchang and begin its journey anew, charting a course for the Chinese capital of Beijing, where the next edition will be held in four years' time.

Organisers will again look to entertain a global audience from the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium to commemorate what has been an incredible Games replete with new records, shock results and tear-jerk moments.

NBC will provide coverage for viewers in the United States, while the BBC and Eurosport will broadcast the closing ceremony for audiences in the United Kingdom.

Read on for a breakdown of the closing ceremony's live-stream information, complete with a preview of the competition's curtain call.

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT/8 p.m. local time

TV Info: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

As was the case for much of the finer details surrounding the opening ceremony, we can anticipate that much of the closing ceremony information will have been kept close to the organisers for the time being.

There are aspects of the closing event that will inevitably coincide with that of previous years, opening with a performance influenced by South Korean culture followed by the national anthem.

After that, we can expect to see the flag bearers make their return to the Olympic Stadium leading out their respective nations, many now adorned with medals whereas most will leave Pyeongchang empty-handed.

As for performers, the only confirmed acts taking part in the closing ceremony are South Korean boy band EXO and singer CL, the former of whom has a fan in Swiss sports writer Christian Klaue:

EXO themselves are looking forward to participating in the ceremony, and while they may be counted among the talent, even their members have stars in their eyes heading to Pyeongchang:

The Associated Press also recently confirmed K-pop singer CL would be a part of the ceremony, while EXO signer Baek Hyun will be making his return after singing the national anthem at the Games opener.

After the performances of host nation South Korea, there will then be a transition display to signal the passing of the torch to Beijing, ready for it to play host duties at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

It's customary for the next host city to provide a welcoming performance of their own, and if the Beijing 2008 Olympics serve as any indicator, that segment could prove to be one of the most impressive on the night.