Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2018: Women Combined Downhill, Slalom Live Stream

Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2018: Women Combined Downhill, Slalom Live StreamFebruary 21, 2018
The medals are up for grabs in the women's combined downhill on Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with the event having been moved forward a day due to fears of strong winds on Friday, per Reuters (h/t Eurosport).
The event consists of one downhill run, followed by a slalom run, and the winner is the athlete with the quickest total time.
Here's a look at the schedule for the event, viewing details and a preview.
Date: Thursday, February 22
Combined Downhill Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday, Feb. 21)/2:30 a.m. GMT
Combined Slalom Time: 1 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT
TV Info: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)
Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)
Preview
The U.S. team have high hopes of medals in the combined, with Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn bidding for glory. Shiffrin withdrew from the downhill to focus on the combined following the change in schedule, per the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham.
Shiffrin has already won gold in the giant slalom in South Korea. The American now has two Olympic golds, which is a rare achievement, as shown by Pyeongchang 2018:
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States poses with #Soohorang on the podium after winning gold in the Ladies' Giant Slalom #PyeongChang2018 She is now tied for the most Olympic gold medals won by an American Olympian in alpine skiing in history with two. https://t.co/mSOPaU53kl2018-2-16 08:26:29
However, she missed out on a medal in the slalom and could only finish in fourth, 0.08 seconds off third place, as shown by ESPN Stats & Info:
Mikaela Shiffrin finished 4th in the slalom at #PyeongChang2018, finishing 0.08 seconds behind the bronze medalist. It's the first time in five slalom appearances at the Olympics & World Championships that she didn't win. https://t.co/Sj8TohsSgU2018-2-16 05:09:50
Shiffrin explained why she felt she had missed out on a medal, via Twitter:
I keep thinking that maybe if I was able to control my emotions more after the Giant Slalom, I would have had more energy for the Slalom and maybe I could have put more into that race, maybe I would have had better control of my nerves, maybe...2018-2-17 12:44:41
But after 5 days of schedule changes and waiting to race, and with no day between those races to recharge, I wasn’t able to manage it. And you know what? I wouldn’t change that for the world. For me the Olympics is about showing heart and passion as much as it is about medals.2018-2-17 12:44:05
The 22-year-old will be eyeing another gold in the combined—a race that will see her go up against Vonn in a rare showdown between the two. While Shiffrin is the slalom specialist, the downhill is Vonn's area of expertise.
Vonn is competing at what is expected to be her last Olympics and won gold in the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games in Canada, before missing the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia due to injury. She could only claim bronze in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but she said it felt like gold:
Today I won a bronze medal that felt like gold. It was an amazing day that I will never forget. Thank you to everyone who supported me and helped me get to this point. Love you all ❤️🙏🏻2018-2-21 07:37:49
It was also a landmark win for the 33-year-old, who becomes the oldest female Alpine Olympic medalist:
Lindsey Vonn becomes oldest female alpine medalist with bronze finish in women’s downhill, Italy’s Goggia wins gold https://t.co/mjriNgSR2X2018-2-21 03:24:47
Vonn will want to go out on a high as she heads towards the end of her Olympic career, but the competition looks fierce, and not just from Shiffrin. Switzerland's Wendy Holdener took silver in the slalom, while team-mates Michelle Gisin and Lara Gut are also medal contenders.
