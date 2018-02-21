Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2018: Women Combined Downhill, Slalom Live Stream

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The medals are up for grabs in the women's combined downhill on Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with the event having been moved forward a day due to fears of strong winds on Friday, per Reuters (h/t Eurosport).

The event consists of one downhill run, followed by a slalom run, and the winner is the athlete with the quickest total time.

Here's a look at the schedule for the event, viewing details and a preview.

Date: Thursday, February 22

Combined Downhill Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday, Feb. 21)/2:30 a.m. GMT

Combined Slalom Time: 1 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT

TV Info: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

Preview

The U.S. team have high hopes of medals in the combined, with Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn bidding for glory. Shiffrin withdrew from the downhill to focus on the combined following the change in schedule, per the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham.

Shiffrin has already won gold in the giant slalom in South Korea. The American now has two Olympic golds, which is a rare achievement, as shown by Pyeongchang 2018:

However, she missed out on a medal in the slalom and could only finish in fourth, 0.08 seconds off third place, as shown by ESPN Stats & Info:

Shiffrin explained why she felt she had missed out on a medal, via Twitter:

The 22-year-old will be eyeing another gold in the combined—a race that will see her go up against Vonn in a rare showdown between the two. While Shiffrin is the slalom specialist, the downhill is Vonn's area of expertise.

Vonn is competing at what is expected to be her last Olympics and won gold in the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games in Canada, before missing the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia due to injury. She could only claim bronze in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but she said it felt like gold:

It was also a landmark win for the 33-year-old, who becomes the oldest female Alpine Olympic medalist:

Vonn will want to go out on a high as she heads towards the end of her Olympic career, but the competition looks fierce, and not just from Shiffrin. Switzerland's Wendy Holdener took silver in the slalom, while team-mates Michelle Gisin and Lara Gut are also medal contenders.