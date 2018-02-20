Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2018: Sofia Goggia Wins Gold

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2018

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Sofia Goggia of Italy reacts at the finish during the Ladies' Downhill on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Most expected Sofia Goggia and Lindsey Vonn to wind up on the medal stand. Both came through Tuesday (ET), with Goggia earning a gold medal for Italy and Vonn a bronze for the United States. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway split them to win the silver.

Goggia put together a time of one minute, 39.22 seconds, giving her a 0.09-second advantage over the second-place Mowinckel, who nearly played the spoiler. The 25-year-old is a month removed from winning a pair of World Cup downhills and earned her first-ever gold medal. She had finished in 11th place in giant slalom and super-G.

Vonn, perhaps in her final downhill Olympic race, captured her third medal of her career. She won the downhill and bronzed in the super-G in 2010. After her run, she told NBC she would like to compete again but her body "probably just can't take another four years." She was unable to defend her 2010 gold in Sochi four years ago because of injury.

"If you think what's happened over the last eight years and what I've been through to get here, I gave it all and to come away with a medal is a dream come true," Vonn said. "You've got to put things into perspective. Of course, I'd have loved a gold medal but, honestly, this is amazing and I'm so proud."

Vonn placed in sixth in super-G and will compete later in the Alpine combined event.

Mowinckel is well on her way to a stellar Olympics, winning her second silver of these Games. The Norwegian previously earned silver in the giant slalom.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein narrowly missed out on medaling with a fourth-place finish. American Alice McKennis came in fifth.

