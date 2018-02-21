Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: TV, Live-Stream Details for Wednesday Events

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As the the 2018 Winter Olympics heads into its closing stages, the latest title contenders take to the slopes and the ice in an attempt to add to the United States' medal tally.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won gold for the Americans in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in the women's giant slalom, is back in competition in the Alpine combined, while a trio of freestyle skiers have the U.S. in position for a potential sweep in the halfpipe.

Away from the mountains, the United States women's ice hockey team is looking for revenge against its top rival, Canada, in what is expected to be an intense gold-medal game.

Also on the prime-time schedule are men's slalom and women's big air in snowboarding.

Wednesday's TV Schedule (All Times ET)

NBCSN (6 a.m.- Midnight)

NBC (3 p.m.-5 p.m., 8 p.m.-11 p.m.)

USA (7 a.m.-9:30 a.m.)

Wednesday's Live-Stream Schedule (All Times ET)

Alpine Skiing



Men's Slalom (8 p.m., final at 11:30 p.m.)*

Women's Combined (Downhill at 9:30 p.m., Slalom at 1 a.m. Thursday)

Bobsled

Women's Heat 3 (6:40 a.m.)

Women's Heat 4 (8:10 a.m.)

Curling

Women's Pool Play

Sweden vs. United States (6:05 a.m.)

Switzerland vs. Japan (6:05 a.m.)

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Canada (6:05 a.m.)

South Korea vs. Denmark (6:05 a.m.)

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Halfpipe (9:30 p.m., final runs at 10:22 p.m.)*

Ice Hockey

Men's Quarterfinals

Canada vs. Finland (7:10 a.m.)

Sweden vs. Germany (7:10 a.m.)

Women's Gold-Medal Game

United States vs. Canada (11:10 p.m.)*

Snowboarding

Women's Big Air (7:30 a.m., final at 8:30 p.m.)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification (10 p.m.)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification (10:27 p.m.)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Races (10:54 p.m.)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Elimination Races (11:21 p.m.)

Speedskating

Women's Team Pursuit Final (7:52 a.m.)

Men's Team Pursuit Final (8:17 a.m.)

*Event takes place on Thursday, February 22 in Pyeongchang, South Korea

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Shiffrin Looking to Rebound from Slalom Disappointment



Shiffrin couldn't have asked for a better start to her Olympics, as she took gold in the women's giant slalom.

However, the 23-year-old was unable to follow that performance up with another strong run in her signature event, the women's slalom.

After finishing fifth in the slalom, Shiffrin opted not to compete in the women's downhill to focus on the alpine combined, which was moved up a day due to poor weather in the forecast.

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/Getty Images

Shiffrin admitted the decision was probably the best for her given the rescheduling of the combined, per Reuters' Nick Mulvenney:

"If I had won every training run, then I would have probably thought differently, but as I was struggling to find my timing, struggling to find my aerodynamic position yesterday, having the Alpine combined was actually a relief to me."

Shiffrin most likely won't be at the top of the leaderboard after the downhill portion of the event, but as long as she stays within five-tenths of a second behind the leader, she'll be set to thrive in the slalom.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who took silver in the slalom, is one of the top contenders for the combined gold, as she sits atop the World Cup standings in the event.

American Sweep Possible in Men's Ski Halfpipe

The United States is in excellent position to record a medal sweep in the men's ski halfpipe after three Americans put up the top scores in qualifying.

Aaron Blunck recorded the top mark of the two qualification runs, with Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace directly behind him. Defending Olympic champion David Wise enters the final in eighth position.

XIN LI/Getty Images

Blunck, who fell on his first run, explained the nerves of his second run to Shawn Smith of NBCOlympics.com.

"It's definitely the most nervous I've ever been [before I was] about to drop in," he said." I was just freaking out up top and said to myself, 'Whatever happens, happens.'"

Ferreira noted the intense qualification process to make the Olympic team helped the American skiers, per Jason Blevins of the Denver Post.

"That's what the U.S. Team is trying to do, make it as rigorous as possible so we can endure the different types of conditions and pressure," he said. "I guess it was a good thing. We are doing well, right?"

The biggest challengers to the American sweep are brothers Byron and Beau-James Wells of New Zealand, who were fourth and fifth in qualifying.

United States, Canada Set for Ice Hockey Showdown

The women's hockey gold-medal game is one of the most anticipated events at the Olympics.

The United States and Canada have played in five of the six gold-medal games since the women's event was instituted in 1998.

Canada has won each of the last three title showdowns with the United States, and it carries a 24-game Olympic winning streak into the final as the four-time defending champion.

Twenty years removed from their last Olympic triumph, the American women are motivated to get back to the top of the podium.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Although they've won the three IIHF Women's World Championships since Sochi, the Americans stumbled to a 2-1 loss in pool play to Canada.

Despite losing in heartbreaking fashion a week ago, the Americans took positives from the defeat, as they were able to create 45 shots.

The Americans showed just how dominant they can be in the semifinals, as they knocked off Finland 5-0, while Canada won by the same score over the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Anything is possible Wednesday night, but given the history of the two rivals, we're expecting a tight-knit affair with the game-winning goal coming late in the third period or overtime.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org and FIS-Ski.com.