Olympic Closing Ceremony 2018: Schedule, Viewing Info and Latest Buzz

The closing ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Among those attending the ceremony will be Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and she will lead the delegation representing the United States, per BBC News.

She will witness the Next Wave, the name given to the closing festivities, as director of ceremonies Oh Jang-hwan told Olympics.org.

Those in attendance won't get to see the Olympic Athletes from Russia hoist their nation's flag after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted against the country's appeal, per Sean Ingle of the Guardian.

Prominent artists from the world of K-pop are set to perform as part of the usual mix of music, dance and ritual. At some stage, South Korean officials will pass the Olympic flag to their counterparts from Beijing, the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here is the updated medal tracker ahead of the final day:

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

TV Info: BBC Two. Eurosport 1. NBC (replay at 8 p.m. ET).

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. Eurosport Player. NBC Sport App.

One of the main issues ahead of the ceremony concerned whether the Olympic Athletes from Russia would be able to march under their country's flag. With the nation dealing with a raft of suspensions, the IOC was set to make a decision on Saturday, per The Independent.

There had been further controversy involving Russian athletes at these Games after it emerged Alexander Krushelnitsky will be the subject of an anti-doping investigation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after winning bronze in the mixed doubles curling event, per BBC Sport.

This was followed by news on Friday that Russian bobsleigh competitor Nadezhda Sergeeva had failed a doping test, according to Associated Press reporter James Ellingworth (h/t the Washington Post).

Those suspensions led to the IOC's refusal to lift the ban on Russian representation, per IOC President Thomas Bach (h/t Ingle):

"The IOC would have considered lifting the suspension because the OAR delegation has respected the December 5 decision. However, two athletes failed doping tests here in Pyeongchang. This was hugely disappointing and prevented the IOC lifting the suspension."

"Subject to continued compliance of December 5, the suspension of the ROC is considered to be lifted once it is confirmed there are no additional doping cases by members of the OAR delegation."

As for what will happen during the ceremony, K-pop is expected to feature heavily. Popular band EXO will be among the artists performing, per Olympics on Twitter:

Joining them will be solo singer CL. In terms of buzz for the event, Chang Dong-woo of Yonhap News tweeted fans should also expect a surprise performance:

The more formal aspect of the ceremony will see the parade of nations, during which each country's athletes march under their flag. This will be followed by the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

Pyeongchang Games and IOC officials will then pass the Olympic flag to delegates from Beijing.