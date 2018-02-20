Angels Reportedly Will Lower Right Field Wall 10 Feet

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels are making a change to their stadium that could lead to more home runs in 2018.

Per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the right field wall at Angel Stadium will be lowered from 18 feet to eight feet.

The right field wall included an out-of-town scoreboard featuring games across Major League Baseball.

Per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Angels spokesman Tim Mead said the team will have a new out-of-town scoreboard and "philosophical changes" for the franchise.

Fletcher also noted the decision to lower the wall and construction began before the Angels signed Shohei Ohtani, who hits left-handed and will likely generate much of his power to right field.

The Angels finished 24th in MLB with 186 homers last season, and only 57 came from left-handed hitters.

The change will also benefit Los Angeles' right-handed hitters like Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton, Andrelton Simmons who can now go to the opposite field with more ease.