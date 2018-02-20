NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Tuesday Night's TV, Live-Stream Coverage and Picks

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn has put in three training runs in downhill skiing, and her surgically repaired knee has come through without incident.

Vonn will put that knee to the test again in the women's downhill event that will be featured in NBC's prime-time coverage in Pyeongchang Tuesday night.

Vonn won the gold medal in 2010 in Vancouver, but she injured her knee and was unable to compete and defend her title in Sochi in 2014. Since Mikaela Shifrin will not be competing in the downhill event, Vonn represents the lone U.S. hope in alpine skiing's most glamorous and storied event.

Tuesday's Olympic Schedule (All Times ET)

All events can be live-streamed at NBCOlympics.com

Alpine Skiing

Women's Downhill — 9 p.m.

Curling

Women's Round Robin

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia — 7:05 p.m.

Sweden vs. China — 7:05 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Denmark — 7:05 p.m.

Canada vs. Great Britain — 7:05 p.m.

Figure Skating

Women's short program — 8 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing

Men's ski cross — 9:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Men's Quarterfinals: Czech Republic vs. United States — 10:10 p.m.

Snowboarding

Men's big air qualifying — Heat 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Heat 2 at 9:45 p.m.

Medal Favorites Odds for Tuesday's Events (via OddsShark)

Women's Downhill

Lindsey Vonn, United States (+300; bet $100 to win $300)

Lara Gut, Switzerland (+600)

Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein (+600)

Cornelia Hutter, Austria (+650)

Sofia Goggia, Italy (+800)

Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany (+800)

Men's Ski Cross

Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland (+500)

Jean-Frederic Chapuis, France (+600)

Thomas Zangerl, Austria (+1,400)

Alex Fiva, Switzerland (+1,600)

Christoph Wahrstotter, Austria (+1,600)

Stefan Thanei, Italy (+1,600)

It is most likely Vonn's final Olympics, although she holds out some hope that advances in orthopedic medicine might allow her to make a complete recovery to pre-injury form.

"I feel like its 99.9 percent sure that I won't, but who knows maybe something will come out, and they will fix my knee up, and I will be like robo-knee and ski like 10 more years, and that would be ideal," Vonn said, per Simon Evans of Reuters.com.

Women's figure skating will also highlight the prime-time viewing schedule on Tuesday night.

Americans Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen will try to get on the medal stand, but all three face quite a bit of competition.

The two top skaters going into the event are Russians Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva. Both women took part in the team event earlier in the Olympics, and both put on spectacular performances.

It will be difficult for any skater to break their stranglehold on the top two spots in women's figure skating.

Gabrielle Daleman of Canada has an excellent opportunity to get on the podium, but it would be a shocker if she were to beat out either of the two Russian women. Caroline Kostner of Italy is a threat to push hard for the bronze medal.

Zagitova and Medvedeva are the two best in the world and even though they both represent the Olympic Athletes from Russia, there is little doubt they are competitive rivals.

Chen told Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times that it would be a mistake to give the gold and silver the two Russian women before the competition.

"I feel like media has really given them this name that they're unbeatable. It is true, but also it isn't," Chen said. "Yes, they're very consistent, very solid. They probably have the best shot at winning gold and getting on the podium. But again, the emphasis on the unpredictability and anything is possible. Ice is really slippery. Things happen."

The women's figure skating is a two-day event, and the free skate program will conclude the competition Thursday night.

The ski cross event is expected to be dominated by European skiers, but it should be noted that Swiss skier Alex Fiva was born in Newport Beach, California.

Marc Bischofberger, Fiva's teammate, has an excellent chance to win the event, but he will have to hold off Frenchman Jean-Frederic Chapuis. Both Bischofberger and Chapuis have World Cup victories to their credit this season.

Predictions

Vonn appears healthy, relaxed and strong, and she has grown familiar with Pyeongchang's downhill course. She should be in an excellent state of mind when she competes in the event.

Look for Vonn to take the downhill gold medal. Sofia Goggia of Italy is the likely silver medal winner, while Cornelia Hutter of Austria takes the bronze medal.

Fiva should win the exciting ski cross competition with Bischofberger taking the silver while Chapuis brings home the bronze.