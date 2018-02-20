Curling Men's Round-Robin Results at Olympics 2018 on Tuesday

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The United States men's curling team kept their hopes of securing a semi-final spot alive with an 8-4 defeat of Switzerland on Tuesday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Japan also claimed a crucial win in their bid for a play-off spot, as they downed Denmark 6-4.

Meanwhile, Italy beat Norway 6-4 to complete their round-robin fixtures with a record of three victories and six defeats, which was not good enough to advance to the semi-finals.

Sweden are the side to have already booked their spot in the play-offs, as they lead the round-robin table having won seven and lost one.

Tied in second ahead of their final round-robin matches are Canada and Great Britain with 5-3 records, while Switzerland are now in a precarious fourth spot having completed their matches with five wins and four defeats.

Both Team USA and the Japanese outfit have 4-4 records after eight matches and were kept in contention by fine victories on Tuesday.

Switzerland took the first point of Tuesday's match against the U.S. in the second end but were immediately pegged back by John Shuster's team in the next frame.

Anther point for the Swiss put them 2-1 ahead after four ends, but it was the last time in the match they had the lead.

The U.S. took full advantage of having the hammer to score three points in the fifth end and then repeated the trick in the seventh to lead 7-3.

The Swiss outfit got one back for 7-4 only for the U.S. to respond in kind in the ninth end and force the end of the match.

They now face a must-win encounter against Team GB on Wednesday as they look to earn a play-off spot.

Japan's final match of the round-robin phase is against South Korea, and it could have huge significance after their defeat of Denmark.

Three points claimed by the Japanese in the third end gave them an early cushion on Tuesday, and they then scored two in the sixth frame for a 5-2 lead, which Denmark could never overhaul.