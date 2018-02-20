Curling Women's Round-Robin Results at Olympics 2018 on Tuesday

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

South Korea continued their impressive form in the women's curling competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Tuesday with a 9-6 win over the United States.

The victory means the host nation have secured their position in the semi-finals of the competition, with skipper Kim EunJung steering her squad to six wins from their seven matches at the Games.

Elsewhere, there was a vital win for Great Britain, as they overcame an impressive Japan side to grab their fifth win of the competition. Canada, meanwhile, were upset by China in their match.

Here are the results from the Gangneung Curling Centre, as the round-robin section of the curling tournament moves closer to conclusion.

Tuesday Results

South Korea 9-6 United States

Canada 5-7 China

Great Britain 8-6 Japan

South Korea Secure Semis Spot

The South Koreans have been the dominant force in the round-robin competition so far, with their only loss coming against Japan in Pyeongchang.

The consistency the team has showcased has been impressive in the main, though, and as a result, they were the heavy favourites going into their showdown with the United States on Tuesday.

There were some moments in this one when the contest was tight, as Nina Roth's USA squad did keep in touch with their rivals. But the hosts were smart in the way they played late on and a blanked final end eventually saw them to victory.

Jonathan Cheng of the Wall Street Journal suggested after the match that South Korea are the favourites for gold:

Japan have also been expected to feature in the medal shake-up, although they were dealt a setback on Tuesday by an improving Great Britain team.

After beating Switzerland in an extra end on Monday, there was an assurance from Eve Muirhead's side, as they remained composed despite Japan taking an early lead. Three points in the sixth end was vital for Team GB, as was a steal in the ninth to go 8-5 up.

Team GB's Anna Sloan was pleased with the performance of the team in their penultimate match of the group stage:

It's a win that leaves Great Britain in a strong position to qualify, and they know they can guarantee their position in the final four if they beat Canada on Wednesday.

The Canadians, meanwhile, must win if they're to stand any chance of making it through. Danny Austin of the Calgary Sun believes that's going to be a tough ask:

Indeed, the defending champions have been a long way short of their best at these Olympics and would've been hopeful of notching against China. But Rachel Homan and her team were unable to rescue the match after falling behind.

It makes the equation simple for Canada, who have two matches still to play; they need to beat Great Britain and the Olympic Athletes from Russia if they're going to stand a chance of defending their title. A big upturn in form is needed if they're to do so based on their displays so far.