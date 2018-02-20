Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Monday Night

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Norway already had the overall medal-count advantage heading into Monday's action, but it also took hold of the gold-medal lead thanks to wins in ski jumping and speedskating.

Norway has already surpassed its medal count (and tied its gold-medal number) from the 2014 Winter Olympics even though this year's Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, do not end until Sunday.

Here's a look at the latest medal tracker, the medal results from Monday's (ET) events and a few quick recaps.

Medal Tracker

Bobsled: Men's Two-Man

Gold (tie): Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz (Canada)

Gold (tie): Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (Germany)

Bronze: Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga (Latvia)

Ski Jumping: Men's Team Large Hill

Gold: Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang, Robert Johansson (Norway)

Silver: Karl Geiger, Stephan Leyhe, Richard Freitag, Andreas Wellinger (Germany)

Bronze: Maciej Kot, Stefan Hula, Dawid Kuwacki, Kamil Stoch (Poland)

Speedskating: Men's 500-Meter

Gold: Havard Lorentzen (Norway)

Silver: Cha Min-Kyu (South Korea)

Bronze: Gao Tingyu (China)

Figure Skating: Ice Dance

Gold: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (Canada)

Silver: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France)

Bronze: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani (United States)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Halfpipe

Gold: Cassie Sharpe (Canada)

Silver: Marie Martinod (France)

Bronze: Brita Sigourney (United States)

Notable Medal Results

Two-Man Bobsled Final Finishes in Tie; Gold Awarded to Two Countries

With matching times of 3 minutes and 16.86 seconds, Canada and Germany tied for the gold medal in the two-man bobsled final, marking the first time two teams tied for first in Olympic bobsled since 1998:

Germany engineered an excellent comeback to earn the tie: Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis finished fifth in their first and second runs, but they improved their standing thanks to the best third-run time (48.96 seconds) and second-best final run (49.22 seconds).

Latvia was just five-hundredths of a second away from turning the result into a three-way tie atop the podium. The team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga led all teams in the first and fourth runs, but a 10th-place finish in the second run ending up costing it.

Havard Lorenzten Wins Men's 500-Meter Speedskating Final By One-Tenth of a Second

A time of 34.41 seconds was just good enough to win another gold for Norway as speedskater Havard Lorenzten edged Cha Min-Kyu of South Korea by just one-hundredth of a second:

As Antonio Salazar of NBCOlympics.com noted, not only did the 25-year-old Lorenzten set an Olympic record, but he also vastly improved upon his 32nd-place finish at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Gao Tingyu of China finished third with a time of 34.65 seconds.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Edge Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in Epic Ice Dance Duel

With a score of 206.07, the Canadian superteam of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir beat Gabriella Papadakis and Guillame Cizeron of France by just .79 points:

Both teams were a step ahead of their competition: They were the only two teams to surpass 78 points in the short dance and 115 points in the free dance.

Virtue and Moir's excellent short dance (83.67 points) gave them the slight edge over Papadakis and Cizeron heading into the free dance, but France made things interesting with a phenomenal, record-breaking score of 123.35 points:

Needing 121.61 points to force at least a tie, Virtue and Moir earned 122.40 to secure their second Olympic gold medal. They also took silver in 2014 and have an additional three golds, three silvers and one bronze at World Championships.

United States won bronze thanks to the sibling duo of Maia and Alex Shibutani.

Norway Continues Ski Jumping Prowess

Norwegian ski jumpers Robert Johansson (two individual bronzes) and Johann Andre Forfang (one individual silver) added to their 2018 Olympic medal collection by helping the four-man Norwegian team win gold in the men's large team hill ski jumping event.

This marked Norway's fifth medal (and second gold) in 2018 Olympic ski jumping competitions, as Maren Lundby took first in women's normal hill individual final.

It's a big accomplishment and improvement for Norway, which took home only one bronze in ski jumping at the 2014 Olympic Games.

Germany and Poland won silver and bronze, respectively.

Cassie Sharpe Easily Wins Women's Halfpipe

A score of 95.80 points proved to be more than enough for freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe of Canada as she took home gold in the women's halfpipe event:

Each competitor has three runs in women's halfpipe, with the best run the one that ultimately counts in the end. However, Sharpe's second-best run (94.4 points) still would have been good enough for gold.

Marie Martinod of France won silver with 92.60 points, and Brita Sigourney of the United States took bronze with a score of 91.60 in her final run.

American Maddie Bowman, who won gold at this event in 2014, fell in each of her three runs and did not medal.