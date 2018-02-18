Curling Women's Round-Robin Late Sunday Results at Olympics 2018

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The United States women's curling team captured a crucial win in round-robin play Monday morning (Sunday night in the United States) as it topped Denmark, 7-6, at the Gangneung Curling Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The U.S. is now 3-3 and firmly in contention to qualify for the knockout stage.

Elsewhere, Canada continued its surge with a third straight win following an 0-3 start to the tournament.

Here's a rundown of the day's results, as well as the updated standings through eight sessions.

Session 8 Results

United States of America def. Denmark, 7-6

Canada def. Japan, 8-3

South Korea def. Sweden, 7-6

Switzerland def. Olympic Athletes from Russia, 11-2

Updated Standings (top four teams advance to semifinals after round robin)

1. South Korea (5-1)

1. Sweden (5-1)

3. Japan (4-2)

4. Canada (3-3)

4. People's Republic of China (3-3)

4. Great Britain (3-3)

4. United States (3-3)

8. Switzerland (2-4)

9. Denmark (1-5)

9. Olympic Athletes from Russia (1-5)

The Americans don't have much margin for error moving forward since there's a logjam atop the standings, but they will have a chance to create a bit of separation versus the People's Republic of China later Monday when Session 9 gets underway.

The Canadians, meanwhile, kept their semifinal chances afloat with a dominant performance versus Japan that lasted just seven ends.

Canada is now 3-3 by virtue of the win and has not lost since the team held a closed-door meeting to address uncharacteristic early struggles.

"There's nothing you can do about the way you start but you can do something about the way you finish," Emma Miskew said of the team's newfound approach, according to the National Post's Ted Wyman.



"We just said 'Let's go out there and fight.' If it works for us then great and if not, at least we know we gave it our all."

Having suddenly caught fire, Canada will look to move one game above .500 in the table Tuesday in Pyeongchang when it squares off against the People's Republic of China.

Elsewhere, Sweden suffered its first loss of round-robin play and is now deadlocked with South Korea at 5-1 through six tilts.

Like the United States, Sweden will return to the ice for Session 9 as it attempts to avenge the defeat against Japan.

The other two Session 9 showdowns will pit Great Britain against Switzerland and Denmark versus the Olympic Athletes from Russia.