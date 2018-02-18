Medal Count 2018 Olympics: Predicting Sunday Night's Winners; Updated Tally

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Hilary Knight #21 of the United States in action during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game against Finland on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games continue on Sunday with Norway still top of the medal table as they enjoy a strong showing at the Winter Olympics.

The action continues on Sunday night (Monday morning in South Korea) with curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing and ice hockey all taking place.

Here's a look at the updated medal tally going into Sunday night's events:

     

Sunday's Medal Count

You can keep track of all of Sunday's medal winners throughout the day at Olympic.org.

     

Sunday Schedule

Curling Women's Round Robin (7:05 p.m. ET)

Sweden vs. Republic of Korea

Olympic Athletes of Russia vs. Switzerland

United States vs. Denmark

Japan vs. Canada

   

Curling Men's Round Robin (12:05 a.m. ET on Monday)

Great Britain vs. Denmark

United States vs. Canada

Sweden vs. Switzerland

Italy vs. Republic of Korea

      

Figure Skating (8 p.m. ET)

Ice Dance Short Dance

     

Freestyle Skiing (8 p.m. ET)

Womens' Ski Halfpipe Qualification 

    

Ice Hockey Women's Play-off Semi-finals (11.10 p.m. ET)

United States vs. Finland

     

Snowboarding (8 p.m. ET)

Women's Big Air

You can watch NBC's live coverage of Sunday's events here. The full schedule of events can be found at Olympics.org.

       

Sunday Night Picks

United States vs. Finland (Ice Hockey)

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The U.S. team will be out to book their place in the final for ice hockey on Sunday night as they take on Finland. The two teams have already met in the group stages of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, with the U.S. team winning 3-1, meaning they will be favourites to progress to the final.

The U.S. team were forced to come from behind against Finland with goals from Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Dani Cameranesi giving them victory. However, the team have been struggling for goals and have been working hard in training on creating goalscoring chances, according to Kevin Allen at USA Today.

The United States have still enjoyed a good tournament, also beating the Olympic Athletes of Russia 5-0 before losing 2-1 to Canada. Dan Wolken at USA Today noted how wasteful in front of goal they were in that match:

Coach Robb Stauber will hope his side can be more clinical in attack against Finland with the team now just two wins away from taking home the gold medal.

      

Figure Skating (Ice Dance Short Dance)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Figure Skating Team Event ? Ice Dance Free Dance on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung
XIN LI/Getty Images

The figure skating also continues on Sunday with the focus now on ice dance at the Gangneung Ice Arena. The short dance program sees Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir going for their third Olympic gold medal, and they will be heavy favourites to finish top of the podium.

The duo have already helped Canada win gold in the team event in South Korea, to go with the gold they won at the 2010 Vancouver Games. NBC Olympics showed the kind of form they have been in already at the Winter Olympics:

They will face competition from the U.S. brother and sister duo of Maia and Alex Shibutani. The pair have already claimed a bronze in South Korea in the team event, which Alex was quick to show off:

French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron may also be in contention for a medal, but anything other than a gold for Virtue and Moir will be a surprise.

     

Freestyle Skiing (Women's Halfpipe)

MAMMOTH, CA - JANUARY 19: Maddie Bowman competes in the final round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Ladies' Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on January 19, 2018 in Mammoth, California. Bowman finished in second place. (Photo by Sean M.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Maddie Bowman kicks off the defence of her Olympic gold in the women's halfpipe on Sunday. The American won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games and is part of a strong U.S team that also features Devin Logan and Brita Sigourney.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe will also be one to watch, as will France's Marie Martinod, who took a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games

