NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Saturday Night's TV, Live-Stream Info

Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press

Ted Ligety will go looking for his third Winter Olympics gold medal Saturday night, when he will be in action in his favoured event, the men's giant slalom.

The 33-year-old has won three of his world titles in the event and is one of the favourites entering the finals. The runs will take place on Sunday, but thanks to the time difference to South Korea―14 hours― American viewers can tune into NBC at 8:15 p.m. ET to watch his runs.

Elsewhere, slopestyle competitor Gus Kenworthy will kick off his Winter Olympics, and Martin Fourcade will hunt for yet another gold medal in the biathlon.

Here's a look at NBC's TV listings for Saturday night. For the full list, click here. Full live-stream options can be found here.

8 p.m. ET–11 p.m. ET: Alpine, freestyle, skeleton, ski jumping, short track (NBC)

8 p.m.-9 p.m.: freestyle (NBCSN)

9 p.m.-10:15 p.m.: cross country (NBCSN)

10:15 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: hockey, Germany vs. Norway (NBCSN)

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Alpine, skeleton, ski jump, short track (NBC)

Ted Ligety's Quest for Gold (8:15 p.m. ET)

Ligety hasn't had too much luck yet in Pyeongchang, finishing fifth in the combined event and leaving the course during the super-G. He's been waiting for the giant slalom, however, the event widely regarded as his best chance for success.

Here's a look at what the event looks like from his perspective, via NBC's Carl Quintanilla:

Ligety was the dominant force in giant slalom racing until 2016, when he suffered a bad crash that resulted in a torn ACL. He's been working his way back to his best form since then, but the process has been slow, and back surgery in 2017 didn't help.

The veteran hasn't won a World Cup race since that crash, and he won't have it easy this time around, either. Marcel Hirscher, a longtime rival, has won every edition of the World Cup overall standings since 2012, and he's taken every grand slalom title since 2015 as well.

He's already taken a gold medal during the 2018 Winter Olympics in the combined event, finally getting over the hump, and it will take a huge effort to keep him from another triumph in the giant slalom.

More Gold for Martin Fourcade? (15km Mass Start, 6:15 a.m. Sunday)

France's Martin Fourcade is one of the most dominant athletes taking part in this year's Winter Olympics, with an incredible six overall World Cup titles and three Olympic gold medals in biathlon on his resume already.

He already won one gold this year, in the pursuit, while coming up short in the individual event (fifth place) and sprint event (eighth place). His showing in the pursuit was dominant:

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe is regarded as Fourcade's biggest obstacle to another gold, and he triumphed in the individual event, bagging the first Olympic medal of his career. He's fallen well short in the other two events, however, and there are some question marks regarding his form.

With another win, Fourcade would become France's first athlete to win four gold medals at the Winter Olympics. He currently shares his nation's record with Jean-Claude Killy, the legendary ski racer.