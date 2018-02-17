Samuel Girard Wins 2018 Olympic Short-Track Speedskating 1000m Gold Medal

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Samuel Girard crossed the line first to win gold in the men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Canadian set a time of 1 minute, 24.650 in the Gangneung Ice Arena ahead of Team USA's John-Henry Krueger's 1:24.864.

Local favourite Seo Yira took third after he and compatriot Lim Hyo-jun crashed with one lap remaining, with Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu penalised.

Here are the podium times:

1. Samuel Girard: 1:24.650 (CAN)

2. John-Henry Krueger: 1:24.864 (USA)

3. Seo Yira: 1:31.619 (KOR)

Here is the updated medal table:

Two of the medal favourites, Sjinkie Knegt and Charles Hamelin, did not even make it to the final.

Knegt was penalised in his quarter-final for interference, while Hamelin was hit with a penalty in his semi-final.

Their absence paved the way for Girard, who advanced from the second semi-final following his countryman's disqualification.

Krueger led the race into the first turn, closely followed by the Canadian. The pair exchanged places repeatedly throughout the contest before Girard held on to the lead on to secure the gold.

Behind the duo, Liu—who earlier witnessed his girlfriend, Elise Christie of Great Britain, penalised in the women's 1,500-metre event—took out Lim and Seo on the penultimate lap.

Short-track analyst Tony Chung praised Girard for his approach to the race:

As sports broadcaster Andi Petrillo noted, he made history with his win:

Girard will have further opportunities for success in the 500-metre event and the 5,000-metre relay.