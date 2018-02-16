Tiger Woods Misses Cut at 2018 Genesis Open After Shooting 5 over in 2nd Round

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' run at the 2018 Genesis Open came to a premature end after he missed the cut with a 36-hole score of six over par.

Coming off a pedestrian 72 in the first round, Woods never found his footing to rebound on Friday. The 14-time major champion had eight bogeys en route to finishing five over par for the day.

Justin Ray of the Golf Channel was able to use an NBA analogy to illustrate how long it has been since Woods missed a cut at Riviera Country Club:

Following his opening round, Woods said he felt like his game was getting close to where it needed to be to compete in tournaments.

"I'm not that far off to really putting some good numbers out there," he said, via ESPN's Bob Harig. "I've got to clean up my card; too many bogeys out there. I'm not really worried about 11 [the ball in the tree], but I made too many bogeys. If I can just clean that up, I can start making my way up the board."

Woods' round got off to a solid start with a birdie on No. 3 after two consecutive pars:

That would turn out to be the start of a seesaw front nine for Woods. He bogey four of his next six holes, carding a two-over 37 at the turn.

Things got worse for Woods on the back nine, where he produced three straight bogeys from No. 11 through 13, leaving him three shots over the cut line, and prompting this GIF reaction from Golfweek:

Among the problems for Woods, both on Friday and throughout the tournament, has been accuracy off the tee. He had a 35.71 driving accuracy percentage in the second round after hitting four of his nine fairways with the driver Friday.

Woods' problems snowballed in the second round because he wasn't putting well. The 42-year-old cost himself 2.1 strokes on the green, and there were occasional moments when it appeared as if he had the yips.

The good news for Woods is he isn't leaving himself time to sit and dwell on this poor showing. He committed to play in the Honda Classic next week, his first time appearing at that tournament since 2014.

This comeback was always going to be a process for Woods. He's played 10 total rounds, including six in the past three weeks, without any physical setbacks.

Woods finished under par at the Hero World Challenge and Farmers Insurance Open, so this setback looks like a bump in the road instead of another sign of things spiraling completely out of control.

Stats via PGATour.com