Olympic Figure Skating Results 2018: Yuzuru Hanyu Leads Men's Short Program

Harry How/Getty Images

Defending gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu topped the short program portion of the men's singles figure skating competition with a sterling performance Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, (Thursday night in the United States) that laid to rest any doubts an ankle injury still hampered him.

The Japanese favorite assumed the No. 1 position with a score of 111.68 and is sitting more than four points clear of Spain's Javier Fernandez (107.58) entering the free skate.

American Nathan Chen, believed to be in the running for a medal, encountered a disastrous outing littered with falls and tumbled down to 17th overall.

Here's a look at the top finishers from the short program, with scores for all participants available through the Olympics' website:

1. Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) - 111.68

2. Javier Fernandez (Spain) - 107.58

3. Shoma Uno (Japan) - 104.17

4. Jin Boyang (China) - 103.32

5. Dmitri Aliev (Olympic Athletes from Russia) - 98.98

6. Patrick Chan (Canada) - 90.01

7. Adam Rippon (United States) - 87.95

8. Mikhail Kolyada (OAR) - 86.69

9. Michal Brezina (Czech Republic) - 85.15

10. Keegan Messing (Canada) - 85.11

There was a bit of uncertainty clouding the run-up to Hanyu's skate, since it represented his first competition following a nasty November fall.

However, the 23-year-old stitched together a spectacular effort that reinforced his front-runner status, as the Los Angeles Times' Helene Elliott observed:

The story couldn't have differed any more for Chen, who was coming off an underwhelming fourth-place finish in the short program as part of the team event.

The New York Times' Christopher Clarey provided a rundown of Chen's recent struggles:

"That was really rough," Chen said after his skate, according to NBCOlympics.com's Nick McCarvel. "I honestly don't know what went wrong. Nothing went the way I wanted it to."

Conversely, American Adam Rippon finished inside the top 10 despite acknowledging he won't be in medal contention because his program doesn't feature the highest level of technical difficulty.

"The name of the game is doing quads and girl, I don't have any quads," he told reporters, per McCarvel.

That said, the 28-year-old was excellent in his first Olympic solo appearance and rattled off a score of 87.95 that was good enough for seventh place as he produced the evening's most lively, engaging performance.

The other notable American outing belonged to 17-year-old Vincent Zhou.

Although he's considered a long shot to medal, Zhou tallied a strong score of 84.53 and made history when he landed the first quadruple lutz in Winter Olympic history:

Zhou's 12th-place finish propelled him into the competition's free skate portion, where he will try to build on his short program and put together a performance that will leave a lasting mark as his star begins to rise on the international stage.

Medals in the men's singles competition will be handed out Saturday in Pyeongchang (Friday night in the United States) to the three skaters who post the highest cumulative scores between the two disciplines.