Curling Round-Robin Early Thursday Results at Olympics 2018

Curling Round-Robin Early Thursday Results at Olympics 2018February 15, 2018
Canada continued their hunt for a curling gold medal as their men's team made it three wins from three in the round robin on Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
There were also wins for Great Britain, Italy and Switzerland in the third session of their round robin in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Earlier, in the women's competition, Japan maintained their winning start in the second round-robin session after they dispatched Denmark 8-5, and they'll take on hosts Korea in the third session later in the day.
Here are the results from Thursday's action, along with a recap of the top moments from the Gangneung Curling Center.
Thursday Curling Results
Men's Round Robin
Session 3
USA 9-10 Italy
Norway 4-7 Canada
Great Britain 6-5 Japan
Denmark 7-9 Switzerland
Women's Round Robin
Session 2
Canada 6-8 South Korea
Denmark 5-8 Japan
China 6-7 OAR
Great Britain 4-7 USA
Session 3
China vs. Great Britain
Canada vs. Sweden
USA vs. Switzerland
South Korea vs. Japan
Thursday Recap
Norway took a surprise lead over Canada in the sixth end of their clash, but the match ultimately boiled down to the two skips, Thomas Ulsrud and Kevin Koe.
Canada battled back to lead 5-4 in the ninth end but were put on the back foot early on until Koe intervened, per CBC's Devin Heroux:
Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux
All it took was two Koe darts to get Canada out of this end. That’s why he’s one of the best in the world. Now Norway forced to draw for a single. #cbccurl2018-2-15 07:36:07
Norway were unable to draw for a single, though, after Ulsrud missed a takeout entirely, allowing Canada to steal two and take the victory.
Heroux remarked on Ulsrud's troubles:
Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Thomas Ulsrud so rattled. He’s missed his last few shots badly. Canada was in a heap of trouble. Not anymore. It’s 7-4 in the 10th end. #cbccurl2018-2-15 07:38:32
Meanwhile, Italy narrowly held off the USA in a thrilling match in which the pendulum swung back and forth between the two teams.
The Italians scored five in the third end to take a commanding 6-1 lead, but the USA made up that gap in just two ends, scoring three in the fourth before stealing two in the fifth, per Team Shuster:
Team Shuster @TeamShuster
And we are now TIED 6-6 at the halfway point! Americans steal 2 after Shuster peels away Italy's shot stone. Italians then miss final shot. #LetsGo #curling #TeamUSA #TeamShuster https://t.co/xQBWdT05Tg2018-2-15 06:27:53
Italy earned three in the following end, though, and despite a late rally from the United States to pull level heading into the 10th end, they clinched it at the death.
USA's women's team were more successful as they came from behind to enjoy a memorable victory over Great Britain.
Team GB led 3-2 at the halfway point, but the Americans scored five over the final five ends to seal the win.
