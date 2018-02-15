Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Medal Tally for Each Country on Wednesday

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Germany was Wednesday's big winner at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Germans added to their growing tally with four medals, including three golds, in three events (doubles luge, men's Nordic combined, pairs figure skating).

Germany is now tied with Norway for the overall lead at 13 and owns an Olympic-best eight gold medals to this point in the competition.

Here's a look at the updated medal counter, followed by a rundown of Wednesday's medalists as well as a recap of medal events that aired Wednesday evening in the United States but took place Thursday morning in Pyeongchang.

Luge: Men's Doubles

Gold: Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Silver: Peter Penz/Georg Fischler (Austria)

Bronze: Toni Eggert/Sascha Benecken (Germany)

Nordic Combined: Men's Individual Gundersen 10 kilometer

Gold: Eric Frenzel (Germany)

Silver: Akito Watabe (Japan)

Bronze: Lukas Klapfer (Austria)

Snowboard: Men's Halfpipe

Gold: Shaun White (United States)

Silver: Ayumu Hirano (Japan)

Bronze: Scotty James (Australia)

Speedskating: Women's 1000 meter

Gold: Jorien Ter Mors (Netherlands)

Silver: Nao Kodaira (Japan)

Bronze: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Alpine Skiing: Men's Downhill

Gold: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)

Silver: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

Bronze: Beat Feuz (Switzerland)

Alpine Skiing: Women's Giant Slalom

Gold: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States)

Silver: Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)

Bronze: Federica Brignone (Italy)

Figure Skating: Pairs

Gold: Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (Germany)

Silver: Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (China)

Bronze: Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (Canada)

Snowboard: Men's Cross

Gold: Pierre Vaultier (France)

Silver: Jarryd Hughes (Australia)

Bronze: Regino Hernandez (Spain)

Notable Results

Germany made history in the pairs figure skating final when Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot teamed up to post a world-record score of 159.31 in the free skate.

That score, combined with a fourth-place mark of 76.59 in the short program, allowed the Germans to edge out the Chinese duo of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong for the gold medal.

NBC Olympics offered a look at part of Germany's epic program:

Thanks to that skate, Savchenko and Massot managed to post a .43-point edge over the Chinese tandem for Germany's first gold medal in pairs figure skating since 1952.

Elsewhere, Norway padded its medal count as Aksel Lund Svindal took gold and Kjetil Jansrud finished with silver in the men's downhill skiing final.

According to ESPN Stats & Info's Paul Carr, Svindal became the oldest Alpine skiing gold medalist in Olympic history by virtue of his win.

Wednesday's prime-time coverage in the United States also included the women's giant slalom final, which was highlighted by Mikaela Shiffrin's dominant gold-medal performance.

It's the second gold medal of Shiffrin's career after she bested the field in the women's slalom event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

However, the giant slalom remained something of a question mark since she finished fifth in the event four years ago and entered the final No. 3 in the World Cup standings behind Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg and France's Tessa Worley.

Rebensburg (fourth) and Worley (seventh) both came up short of medals.

Finally, France's Pierre Vaultier successfully defended his gold medal in the men's snowboard cross competition despite a fierce challenge from Australia's Jarryd Hughes.

The United States had two participants among the final six in Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff, but they finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as the Red, White and Blue failed to crack the podium.