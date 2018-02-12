FSU Players Kyle Meyers, Zaquandre White Cited for Marijuana Complaint

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State defensive back Kyle Meyers and running back Zaquandre White were cited for possession of marijuana last month, per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.

The two were seen smoking a marijuana cigarette by the Tallahassee Police Department on Jan. 31.

Both players received complaints of possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis, while White also earned a citation for possession of narcotic equipment.

White was also described as "argumentative" in the report, while Meyers was considered cooperative.

Meyers has appeared in all 26 games so far in his collegiate career, starting two games this past season. He has 43 career tackles and one interception, and could potentially be headed to a bigger role in 2018 at the position with Derwin James leaving for the NFL draft.

White could have a tougher time finding snaps in a loaded depth chart at running back, but the redshirt freshman was a 4-star prospect ranked the seventh-best player in his class at the position, per 247Sports.

This is the second marijuana-related case for the Seminoles football team in the last few months, with fullback Jonathan Vickers also pleading no contest to possession of the drug in January.