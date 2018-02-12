US Olympic Speedskating 2018: Top Skaters, Latest Odds and Predictions

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The United States is one of many nations hoping to break the Dutch dominance in speedskating at some point during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Three Americans, one male and two females, carry the best chances for the U.S. to climb on to the medal podium in the sport once again being dominated by the Netherlands in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Americans will be in the hunt for medals in the traditional Olympic events, but the newest speedskating discipline on the Olympic schedule is where they will find their most success.

Below is a look at when to watch the best American speedskaters throughout the Winter Olympics.

Odds (via Odds Shark)

Women's 500 meters

Brittany Bowe (+900)

Heather Bergsma (+1,600)

Women's 1,000 Meters

Heather Bergsma (+500)

Brittany Bowe (+1,000)

Women's 5,000 Meters

Carlijn Schoutens (+3,300)

Men's 1,000 Meters

Joey Mantia (+2,500)

Men's 1,500 Meters

Joey Mantia (+2,000)

Brian Hansen (+8,000)

Predictions

Bergsma or Bowe Will Medal in Sprint Events

The best opportunity for the United States women to win a speedskating medal comes in the 500 meters and 1,000 meters.

Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe are expected to contend for the medal positions in both events, with the 1,000 meters presenting the best chance for gold.

Bergsma is the world champion in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters, but she'll struggle in the 1,500 meters as the Dutch fight for a second medal sweep.

Once she gets acclimated to the Olympic ice in Pyeongchang, Bergsma will challenge for gold alongside Japan's Miho Takagi and Nao Kodaira in 1,000 meters.

Although Bergsma is seen as the best American contender for gold in speedskating, Bowe has the potential to reach the podium as well.

Bowe's results on the World Cup circuit have been up and down this season, and she's finished anywhere from fourth to 13th in her marquee events.

A fourth-place finish in the 500 meters in Stavanger, Norway, was Bowe's best result in three World Cup competitions.

A medal from Bergsma in a sprint event won't come as a shock, but if Bowe can record the same, it would be a welcome surprise for the Americans.

Mantia Will Only Thrive in Mass Start



Joey Mantia is going to be in contention for the medal podium in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters, but he'll come up just short as the Dutch continue their dominance.

However, he will achieve success in the mass start, which is the new event on the speedskating program in Pyeongchang.

Mantia is the world champion in the event that differs greatly from the traditional side-by-side style of speedskating we're used to.

The 32-year-old described the madness of the mass start before the Olympics, per NBCOlympics.com via the Associated Press.

"This will get people looking at long-track and say, 'OK this is a little bit like Formula One,'" Mantia said during an interview at the Thialf oval in northern Netherlands. "It's pretty simple: you have instant gratification in terms of who is across line—first, second, third is gold, silver, bronze. That's it. There is no waiting for 25, 30 minutes to see who else is going to do the time trial and how is it going to unfold."

With the gold in mass start being an attainable goal, expect Mantia to use the 1,000- and 1,500-meter races to get his legs under him and create momentum building into the race, which is the final event on the speedskating schedule.

