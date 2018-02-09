Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin Qualifying Friday Results at Olympics 2018

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/Getty Images

After getting an early start Thursday, curling's mixed doubles round robin continued at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Canada, Switzerland, Norway and the Olympic Athletes from Russia came into the second day with matching 3-1 records. Finland was the only winless team (0-4) and had the daunting task of challenging Norway to get off the schneid.

The top four teams in the standings at the end of the round-robin games advance to the semifinals on Monday.

Saturday Schedule (All Games Start at 6:05 AM ET)

Olympic Athletes from Russia (4-1) vs. Canada (4-1)

Norway (4-1) vs. United States (1-4)

Switzerland (3-2) vs. South Korea (2-3)

Finland (0-5) vs. China (2-3)

Friday Results

Norway 7, Finland 6

By the slimmest of margins, Norway stole a 7-6 overtime victory over Finland.

Norway had a stone approximately one inch closer to the pin than Finland, just enough to earn its fourth win and keep pace with Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia atop the round-robin standings.

Trailing 6-5 and down to its final shot, Finland was able to force overtime when Oona Kauste's rock stuck just within the white line on the target for a single point.

With two rocks on the red zone of the target to start the ninth end, Finland was in prime position to get a much-needed win. Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien responded at the last moment, snatching victory from the icy clutches of defeat.

China 6, United States 4

The United States continues its struggles in this event, falling to 1-4 after a two-point loss against the Chinese duo of Rui Wang and Dexin Ba.

Team USA appeared to be in good shape with a 3-1 advantage after three ends. China slowly chipped away at that deficit, adding single points in each of the next three ends to secure its first lead of the game.

After the U.S. was able to tie things up with its one point in the seventh end, China was able to go back on top with two points in the final end to avoid sudden-death overtime.

Dexin was the hero on China's side with 14 takeouts, leaving Becca and Matt Hamilton in search of lost points that they were unable to get back.

Olympic Athletes From Russia 6, South Korea 5

After losing its first game against the United States, the Olympic Athletes from Russia have responded with four straight wins.

Its latest triumph was a tense 6-5 overtime victory against South Korea. Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitskiy used a methodical approach with single points in four of the five ends they scored, including one in the decisive extra end.

South Korea put forth a strong showing with plenty of late drama, putting two stones close to the center of the target in the eighth end to force overtime.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia's defense was tremendous in the win. Krushelnitskiy was a perfect 5-of-5 in takeouts, including knocking three South Korean stones out of the target zone in overtime that led to the deciding point.

Canada 7, Switzerland 2

Canada had no problem getting past Switzerland in a matchup between two teams that entered Friday with identical 3-1 records.

After coming out of the first end trailing by one, the Canadians took a 4-1 lead in the second end and would finish the game without allowing a Switzerland score in the final five ends.

John Morris, who won an individual gold medal at the 2010 Olympics, was particularly adept at keeping Switzerland off the board with six takeouts.

Despite a difficult defeat for Switzerland, the duo of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios will have an opportunity to bounce back on Saturday against South Korea. Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will get their first crack at the Olympic Athletes from Russia as they look to move their record to 5-1 tomorrow.