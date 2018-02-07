Gene Smith: Urban Meyer Expected to Sign 2-Year Ohio State Contract Extension

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the school is expected to sign head coach Urban Meyer to a two-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2022 season, according to Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com.

"Meyer mentioned the extension during his news conference on national signing day," Lesmerises wrote. "Smith said he brought the idea of an extension to Meyer after bowl season in order to combat some of the rumors about Meyer's future that other schools had talked about in recruiting."

Meyer, 53, has gone 73-8 in six seasons as the head coach of Ohio State, leading the team to a national title and a 4-2 postseason record. The Buckeyes have won six division titles and a conference title under his leadership as well.

Wednesday's news of a potential contract extension is the latest item in what has been a good day for the Buckeyes. For one, the team landed 5-star offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, a major win for the school on national signing day.

"Everybody's looking for tall, elongated athletes who can bend," Meyer noted of Petit-Frere, per Ryan McGlade of Scout.com. "[Ohio State defensive coordinator] Greg Schiano was knee deep in that one, as well as [offensive line coach Greg Studrawa]. You add in a 3.8 GPA ... very intelligent guy, very mature guy and he's a great finish to that class."

He added that Petit-Frere was the team's top target this recruiting period.

Meyer also announced on Wednesday that Schiano is remaining with the team amid rumors he might be hired by the New England Patriots.

"He informed me he’s 100 percent staying," Meyer said of Schiano, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.