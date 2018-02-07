Draymond Green Ejected from Thunder vs. Warriors After 2nd Technical Foul

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected for the third time this season in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The forward picked up his second technical foul of the night after being called for an offensive foul:

The technical was his 13th of the season after being called for a career-high 15 last year.

If he reaches 16 technical fouls on the season, he will receive an automatic one-game suspension.

According to Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders, he earned $14,000 in fines just in this game, giving him $99,000 for the season.

Green picked up his first tech on the night at the end of the second quarter, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic described:

After trailing the Thunder for much of the game, frustration seemed to set in for the veteran as he picked up his second technical.

The 27-year-old is in the midst of another solid season for the Warriors, leading the team in both rebounds (7.8 per game) and assists (7.3 per game). However, his inability to keep his emotions in check could be a problem going forward, especially if it leads to a suspension.