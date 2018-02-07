Draymond Green Ejected from Thunder vs. Warriors After 2nd Technical Foul

Draymond Green Ejected from Thunder vs. Warriors After 2nd Technical FoulFebruary 7, 2018
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected for the third time this season in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The forward picked up his second technical foul of the night after being called for an offensive foul:
30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight
Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline
How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect
MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo
Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?
Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot
Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol
I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season
The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More
Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie
We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology
B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004
Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds
Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan
On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club
NBA Handshake Fails
Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC?
Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron
Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20
The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA
The technical was his 13th of the season after being called for a career-high 15 last year.
If he reaches 16 technical fouls on the season, he will receive an automatic one-game suspension.
According to Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders, he earned $14,000 in fines just in this game, giving him $99,000 for the season.
Green picked up his first tech on the night at the end of the second quarter, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic described:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green just got hit with a technical right after halftime, bordering on an ejection. Was yelling at the refs, pointing at his mouth, which looked to be bleeding.2018-2-7 04:45:05
After trailing the Thunder for much of the game, frustration seemed to set in for the veteran as he picked up his second technical.
The 27-year-old is in the midst of another solid season for the Warriors, leading the team in both rebounds (7.8 per game) and assists (7.3 per game). However, his inability to keep his emotions in check could be a problem going forward, especially if it leads to a suspension.
Report: Clippers, LouWill Nearing Extension