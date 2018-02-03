Mets Rumors: Todd Frazier, Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn Among Top Targets

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Mets are still looking to add pieces to their roster before heading to spring training later this month.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets have eyes on Todd Frazier and Eduardo Nunez in the infield and Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn in the starting rotation.

Rosenthal does note the prices for Cobb and Lynn would have to come down for the Mets to get seriously involved.

The Mets need to find a stable option at third base going into the 2018 season. David Wright, who hasn't appeared in an MLB game since May 2016, has said he doesn't if he will ever be able to play again.

"Everything is a concern for me," he told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "I haven't progressed to the point where I'll know how it feels to throw a baseball until we get closer to spring. I certainly don't know how the back is going to hold up."

Frazier has spent his entire MLB career at third base, while Nunez has been a utility man capable of playing in the infield or outfield.

The starting rotation also needs depth after Jacob deGrom was the only 2017 starter to throw more than 120 innings and the only pitcher who made at least 15 starts and had an ERA under 4.71.