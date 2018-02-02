Former Texans Employee Suing Team over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Kristen Grimes, who previously worked for the Houston Texans, has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the team.



Per Cory McCord of KPRC-TV in Houston, Grimes filed a lawsuit against the Texans for "fostering a work environment that was conducive to sexual harassment."

Her lawsuit claims the former Texans director of football operations, Jason Lowrey, "constantly harassed" her from the time she was initially hired by the Texans in May 2013.

The Texans issued a statement about Grimes' lawsuit:

The lawsuit also notes the Texans knew Lowrey "treated female employees inappropriately and wrongfully for his own pleasure."

Grimes cited alleged incidents in December 2013 when Lowrey groped her on a business trip and in 2015 when he made it "uncomfortable, if not impossible for her to perform her job duties" after she attempted to end her relationship with him.

The Texans and Lowery "parted ways" after the 2017 season.