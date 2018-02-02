Patriots WR Bernard Reedy to Return to Driving for the Disabled After Super Bowl

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Bernard Reedy plans to return to his job as a driver for people with disabilities in St. Petersburg, Florida, two weeks after Super Bowl LII.

According to ESPN.com's Jenna Laine, Reedy has worked for a service called Care Ride since 2015. His duties include providing transportation for "people battling terminal illnesses and recovering from strokes, heart attacks, organ transplants, amputations and serious accidents."

On Thursday, Reedy said: "As soon as our offseason officially starts, I'll be back at Care Ride when I'm able to. The work don't stop. Everybody still needs help."

Reedy began driving for Care Ride after getting released by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

He was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and spent time on their practice squad before making the 53-man roster late that season.

Reedy was active for the Bucs in nine games this season before getting released in November.

The Pats then signed him and utilized him in two regular-season contests.

Reedy has worked for Care Ride in between his NFL responsibilities, and the company has been flexible with him, allowing him to drive three days per week during the offseason to accommodate his NFL preparations.

The 26-year-old Reedy is a Toledo alum who has been used primarily as a return man in the NFL, although he did have three rushes for 17 yards and two catches for 21 yards with the Bucs.

As a member of the Pats, Reedy returned four punts for 32 yards.

Reedy was released by New England on Jan. 3 but then re-signed Jan. 17, and he enters Super Bowl LII with a chance to become a champion.

Although it is unclear if Reedy will be active Sunday, he will be the recipient of a Super Bowl ring regardless should the Pats manage to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.