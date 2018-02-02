Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018: Justin Timberlake Odds, Info for Performance

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Super Bowl isn't just a football event.

For some, it's a chance to see the best-produced commercials on the planet, ads that now have trailers for the ads themselves and often get released early.

Others tune in for the entertainment, which should be a global hit this year one Justin Timberlake headlining Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Of course, there are the oddballs who tune into a Super Bowl for the football itself, which should provide plenty of entertainment in its own right as the underdog Philadelphia Eagles look to take down the modern dynasty that is the New England Patriots.

It's Timberlake's halftime performance, though, that should garner some interesting odds and wagers from fans around the world.

2018 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds: Patriots minus-4.5, Over/Under 48

Not every casual NFL fan getting ready to watch the game wants to perform what amounts to football rocket science, placing real money on whether they can figure out if a quarterback will throw below or above a certain yardage mark.

Guessing whether Timberlake will wear a hat to start a performance? That's more like it.

This is a line, too, according to Oddsshark, with yes coming in at +110 (bet $100 to win $110) and no at -150. We can go deeper on the attire wagers as well, with one line asking for the color of his shoes when the performance begins:

White -120

Black +200

Brown/Beige +700

Blue +1000

Green +1000

Red +1200

Yellow +2000

Technical equipment also pops up as a betting option. The microphone game is important, after all—a headset comes in at +190 and a handheld -230.

Casual betting lines based on a halftime performance by Timberlake wouldn't be any fun without actual lines dealing with the performance itself.

The most obvious question of all pertains to his former group, *NSYNC. The line asking whether any member of the group will perform with Timberlake is at yes +200, no -300.

The man himself says no, for what it's worth:

It seems fishy, though, with Timberlake even mentioning Las Vegas odds in the above clip. One he doesn't seem to mention, Britney Spears, has an interesting line at yes +400, no -600.

How the performance gets covered is something viewers can wager on as well. One of Timberlake's past co-performers during halftime naturally comes up, as the over/under on Janet Jackson mentions comes in at 1.5, with the over +150, the under -200. The controversy surrounding the two has created a line centered on whether the broadcast will use the term "Nipplegate," with yes at +500 and no at -900.

Considering Timberlake has a new album called Man of the Woods, viewers can expect to hear a few potential hits from it. To start the show off on a high note, though, bettors might be correct in expecting one of his classics, which is the angle Las Vegas oddmsakers seem to be taking:

Filthy +165

Cant Stop The Feeling! +225

SexyBack +400

+400 Rock Your Body +450

True Colors +600

What Goes Around Comes Around +650

Like I Love You +700

TKO +800

Mirrors +1000

Cry Me A River +1400

Senorita +1400

But other than the expected songs, the singer plans to innovate as well.

"Without giving too much away, we're doing things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before. I'm excited to do that," Timberlake said during a press conference, according to CBSSports.com's John Breech. "I always like to push, to be able to do something like that. It's a moment where you have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which I think is music."

The league offered other hits from the press conference:

Regardless of the order of songs, attire or funny nicknames dished out relating to a past halftime mishap, the NFL knows what it's doing with a performer like Timberlake. He's sure to put on a show and one most will enjoy, with the odds another way to add a further layer of enjoyment to the action.

Considering the global nature of the Super Bowl, oddsmakers slapping lines on something like Timberlake's performance is a good way to encourage more action, albeit likely small. For would-be bettors, the lines provide another fun way to invest in the performance akin to betting on the outcome of the coin flip.

Timberlake's third Super Bowl musical appearance sounds like a good time, provided those who throw down on odds correctly predict the color of his shoes or otherwise.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.