CHAN 2018: Date, Time, Live Stream for Libya vs. Sudan

Libya will face Sudan in the third-place playoff for CHAN 2018 at the Grand Stade in Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday.

Both teams were on the losing end in the semi-finals, with Libya falling to hosts Morocco 3-1 after extra time on Wednesday, the same day Nigeria beat Sudan by a single goal in a match where each side were reduced to 10 men.

Before a look at the game, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 7 p.m. GMT. 2 p.m. ET.

TV: beIN Sports 1.

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (USA). SuperSport (Africa) CafOnline.com (online updates).

Sudan will miss key defender Bachir Makki Bakri after he was sent off three minutes from time against the Super Eagles. While Bakri's absence will leave Sudan weak at the back, the Desert Hawks still boast some solid firepower up front.

Maaz Abdelrahman was wasteful against Nigeria, but he has the pace and guile to trouble any defence. Meanwhile, Saifeldin Bakhit, who scored his nation's winner to beat tournament favourites Zambia in the last eight, is also a threat coming from wide areas.

What Sudan will need is for the main men up top to be more efficient with their chances after wasting the better share of the attacking play against Nigeria, per CAF Online:

Libya's prowess in attacking areas deserted them against Morocco. Forwards Moftah Taktak and Saleh Taher posed a considerable threat and were both unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in Casablanca.

Al Ahli Tripoli striker Taher is a player capable of deciding this game, thanks to his aerial power and subtle movement inside the box. Taher will demand close attention from an understrength Sudanese back line.

Libya have enough quality at key positions to seal third place. Much will depend, though, on how well they can keep Bakhit and Abdelrahman under wraps.