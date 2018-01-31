Super Bowl 52 Betting Props: Touchdown Odds Feature Gronkowski, Cooks

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has pronounced himself ready to go for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 this Sunday despite the fact that he is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bettors are banking on him playing as well, with Gronkowski sitting as a -120 favorite (bet $120 to win $100) to score a touchdown in the big game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. He is also favored to score the first touchdown.

Gronkowski played in 14 games during the regular season and totaled 69 catches for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns. He has scored one touchdown during these playoffs and enjoyed his best postseason in 2014 when he was healthy enough to contribute in Super Bowl 49 with six receptions for 68 yards and one score.

That is the lone Super Bowl in which Gronkowski, also the favorite to record the most receiving yards on Sunday, has made a major impact, as he was injured during last year’s run.

New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is the +120 co-second choice (bet $100 to win $120) to score a touchdown in Super Bowl 52 along with another Patriot, running back Dion Lewis. The duo combined for 16 touchdowns during the regular season, with Lewis the team’s top scoring threat overall with nine (six rushing and three receiving).

Cooks is also the +800 second choice to score the first touchdown on Sunday behind Gronkowski (+700), with Lewis right behind them at +850 on those Super Bowl 52 props. Next in line at +1000 are tight end Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England running back Rex Burkhead, who has not found the end zone since Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a knee injury.

Burkhead was primarily used in the red zone for the Patriots down the stretch because of his pass-catching ability before he suffered the injury.

Ertz is the +140 fourth choice to have a touchdown anytime in Super Bowl 52 as well, and he tied for second on the team with wide receiver Nelson Agholor, scoring eight times during the regular season.

Philadelphia was led by wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who had nine touchdowns and may be a good bet to score the first (+1100) and/or anytime (+160). In addition, Agholor is +225 to score anytime and +1400 to hit paydirt first while running back Jay Ajayi is listed at +150 and +1100, respectively.

