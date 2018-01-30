Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Latest Info on Ad Costs, Leaks and Movie Trailers

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles made $1 million in base salary for the 2017 season. He'll be under center when the Eagles play the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

Bud Light will be paying $5 million for 30 seconds of your time hoping to make "Dilly Dilly" a thing.

Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch reported the ad cost for Sunday's game, which is in line with recent years. Prices for the Super Bowl seem to incrementally increase every year, putting increased pressure on ad companies and the companies that hire them to come through with memorable spots.

Just 10 years ago, the price for a Super Bowl commercial was just a little more than half ($2.7 million) the cost of 2018.

"It really isn't about the commercial per say but more of an experience," said David Angelo, chairman of the El Segundo-based ad agency David & Goliath, per Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times. "It's an experience that starts prior to the Super Bowl, continues the day of and then a few weeks after. It's like telling a great story. So you can get people engaged. We believe there is a great value in that."

Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Budweiser are just a few of the companies that are expected to have spots in the game, per AdWeek. Tide is also expected to have an ad in the Big Game—where one will hope they will teach us all of the dangers of eating Tide Pods.

Movie trailers for blockbuster films are also set to take center stage, with a number of studios hoping to create buzz around the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at some of what's leaked so far.

