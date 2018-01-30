Super Bowl Commercials 2018: Latest Info on Ad Costs, Leaks and Movie Trailers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles arrives with his team for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia a a scheduled to face the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles made $1 million in base salary for the 2017 season. He'll be under center when the Eagles play the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

Bud Light will be paying $5 million for 30 seconds of your time hoping to make "Dilly Dilly" a thing.

Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch reported the ad cost for Sunday's game, which is in line with recent years. Prices for the Super Bowl seem to incrementally increase every year, putting increased pressure on ad companies and the companies that hire them to come through with memorable spots.

Just 10 years ago, the price for a Super Bowl commercial was just a little more than half ($2.7 million) the cost of 2018. 

"It really isn't about the commercial per say but more of an experience," said David Angelo, chairman of the El Segundo-based ad agency David & Goliath, per Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times. "It's an experience that starts prior to the Super Bowl, continues the day of and then a few weeks after. It's like telling a great story. So you can get people engaged. We believe there is a great value in that."

Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Budweiser are just a few of the companies that are expected to have spots in the game, per AdWeek. Tide is also expected to have an ad in the Big Game—where one will hope they will teach us all of the dangers of eating Tide Pods. 

Movie trailers for blockbuster films are also set to take center stage, with a number of studios hoping to create buzz around the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at some of what's leaked so far.

Latest Leaked Ads and Movie Trailers

Related

    Cavs Have Hit Their Breaking Point

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Cavs Have Hit Their Breaking Point

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Super Bowl's Underrated X-Factors

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Super Bowl's Underrated X-Factors

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Targets for NBA's Biggest Buyers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dark-Horse Targets for NBA's Biggest Buyers

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Years Removed from Peak Kaepernick

    Featured logo
    Featured

    5 Years Removed from Peak Kaepernick

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report