Andre Roberson Stretchered off vs. Pistons After Suffering Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Andre Roberson appeared to suffer a serious leg injury during Saturday's road game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Royce Young of ESPN.com noted Roberson's leg was wrapped before a stretcher was used to take him off the court.

Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed it's a patellar tendon injury, but the extent is unknown, per Young.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported "preliminary" testing showed a possible ruptured patellar tendon.

Here's a look at the play that caused the injury during the third quarter:

Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club NBA Handshake Fails Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC? Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20 The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be Right Arrow Icon

While it's hard to identify exactly where the guard got hurt, Erik Horne‏ of the Oklahoman pointed out his left knee seemed to buckle as he slipped.

Roberson is averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field across 38 appearances for OKC this season.

The 26-year-old University of Colorado product is best known for his defensive contributions. He ranks third in the NBA in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, per ESPN.com.

Alex Abrines will likely step into the Thunder's starting lineup for as long as Roberson remains sidelined. It should also lead to extra opportunities for Terrance Ferguson and Raymond Felton as part of the team's backcourt rotation.