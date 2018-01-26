Sprinter Gil Roberts' 'Passionate Kissing' Banned Substance Test Defense Upheld

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of American Olympic gold medalist Gil Roberts on Thursday after the World Anti-Doping Agency challenged his "passionate kissing" defense for why he tested positive for a banned substance leading to a suspension last May.

Rebecca R. Ruiz of the New York Times noted the CAS sided with Roberts, who explained the substance entered his body through a sinus medication being used by girlfriend Alex Salazar.

"There could have been tongue kissing, but it was more that she kissed me so soon after taking the medicine," he said following the verdict.

Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports noted the 28-year-old Oklahoma native, who was part of the United States' 4x400-meter relay team that won gold at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, was originally banned after testing positive for probenecid, a masking agent, last March.

The Commercial Arbitration Tribunal accepted Roberts' explanation in July, stating the kissing defense "met his burden of proof" in the case. The CAS upheld that decision.

Salazar told the New York Times the ordeal has led to extra caution in their relationship.

"Before I even take DayQuil, it crosses my mind," she said. "Anything I take now, I think twice before I even go near him."

Roberts won a silver medal with the U.S. 4x400-meter relay team at the 2017 World Championships in London last August while the appeal process was ongoing.

Thursday's ruling ensures the sprinter remains eligible for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.