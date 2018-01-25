Jacob deGrom Says Mets Contract Extension Possible If Terms Are 'Fair'

Tami Chappell/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is open to discussing a contract extension, but he doesn't appear ready to agree to a new deal anytime soon.

"I think right now, we're taking it as it comes," he said Thursday, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "I enjoy playing here. If they want to talk about something, if we can agree to something that we feel is fair, I'd be open to doing that. But as of right now, it looks like it's going to be a year-to-year thing."

The 29-year-old will be eligible for free agency following the 2020 season.

DeGrom agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.4 million to avoid arbitration this offseason, although the two sides discussed a longer contract, per DiComo.

He will have two more years of arbitration before potentially entering free agency.

The right-hander bounced back last year from an injury-filled 2016 season to post career highs in starts (31), innings (201.1), strikeouts (239) and wins (15). While his 3.53 ERA was a bit higher than what we are used to seeing from deGrom, it still ranked in the top 10 in the National League, just like his 1.19 WHIP.

Only Max Scherzer had more strikeouts among NL pitchers.

In a rotation that also included talented young starters like Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey among others, deGrom has easily been the most consistent.

While this production would likely lead to a new deal, the organization has tried to avoid long-term contracts with zero players signed beyond 2020. The pitcher will also be 32 years old at that point, beyond where most starters begin their decline.

The two sides might struggle to find a fair deal before his free agency comes in three years.