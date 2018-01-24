Chris Archer Says He's Confident He Won't Be Traded by Rays

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Despite trade rumors continuing to persist, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer doesn't believe he will be dealt anytime soon.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Archer pointed to conversations with Rays general manager Erik Neander reassured him of his standing with the organization.

"I've talked to Erik a lot and he's made me feel pretty good about being with the Rays in 2018," Archer said.

The most recent trade report involving Archer was from MLB.com's Jon Morosi, who noted the Rays have been in "consistent trade talks" for the 29-year-old in recent weeks.

The Rays already sold off one key piece this offseason after dealing third baseman Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants in December.

Archer's value figures to be sky-high because of his contract. The two-time All-Star is owed $13.75 million over the next two seasons with team options for 2020 and 2021 worth a total of $16.5 million, per Spotrac.

In 34 starts last season, Archer had a 4.07 ERA with 249 strikeouts in 201 innings pitched. He's made at least 32 starts in each of the past four seasons and has thrown at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons.