Super Bowl Odds 2018: Over/Under, Box Score, Prop Picks for Eagles vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl is far more than a football game. It is a touchstone event in American society, and it is almost a national holiday because of the attention that will be paid to the game, which is set for Sunday, February 4.

It's not just the final score that matters. The game brings football fans and non-fans together because of the opportunity to have a party, eat, drink and, perhaps most notably, bet on football.

The New England Patriots are favored over the Philadelphia Eagles, but point-spread betting is just one aspect of the ways fans can amuse themselves. New England's advantage with 10 days before kickoff was 4.5 points, according to OddsShark.

The total in this game is 48 points, and we see this as a high-scoring affair, perhaps even more so than last year's game, wherein the Patriots pulled off 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

That game is famous for New England's comeback from a 28-3 second-half deficit. It also went over the total, and both offensive units should have the opportunity to move up and down the field in this year's showpiece.

Quarterback Tom Brady is the trigger to New England's attack, and he fired 32 touchdowns passes during the regular season while tossing eight interceptions. However, the Patriots' versatility on offense is the primary reason they should be able to move the ball on the Eagles. Dion Lewis is an effective runner who gained 896 yards and scored six touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Wideouts Danny Amendola, Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan are all capable of big plays, but the key to the offense is the presence of tight end Rob Gronkowski. He was sidelined with a concussion in the first half of the AFC Championship Game, and while there is no official word on whether he will be able to play in Super Bowl LII, the time between now and the game works in his favor.

The Eagles were the NFL's most consistent team through Week 13, but the loss of quarterback Carson Wentz (torn ACL) in Week 14 was a huge blow.

Backup Nick Foles struggled at the end of the regular season, but he looked much better in the team's playoff wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. Foles threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC title game win over the Vikings, and the Philadelphia offense appears to be back on track.

Former Patriot LeGarrette Blount and ex-Miami Dolphin Jay Ajayi will hope to get the Eagles running game going, while Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz are all major receiving weapons.

We see New England outlasting Philadelphia by a 37-30 margin.

Box Score

Philadelphia Eagles

Foles, 275 yards passing three TDs

Ajayi, 65 rushing yards

Blount, 45 rushing yards, one TD

Jeffery, 85 receiving yards, one TD

Ertz, 100 receiving yards, two TDs

Agholor, 45 receiving yards

New England Patriots

Brady, 325 yards, three TDs

Lewis, 90 rushing yards, one TD

Amendola, 90 receiving yards, two TDs

Hogan, 75 receiving yards

Gronkowski, 70 receiving yards, one TD

Cooks, 50 receiving yards

Prop Bets

There are a slew of prop bets for the hardcore football fan and those who may just be interested in the spectacle of the event alike.

For example, non-football fans can bet on the length of the national anthem, the opening coin toss and specifics involving the halftime show.

However, we are more interested in the props related to the game. One of those relates to which player will come away with the MVP award.

OddsShark lists Brady at minus-125 (bet $100 to win $80), Foles at plus-325, Gronkowski at plus-850 and Lewis, Amendola, Ajayi and Ertz at plus-1,800.

We like our chances with Amendola. He caught two TD passes in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, and since the prediction is he has two more TD receptions in the Super Bowl, he should have quite a bit of support.

One other prop that draws our attention is whether there will be an onside kick in this game. A bet on "yes" comes at odds of minus-200, while the "no" side comes at plus-150.

This will be a tight game throughout, with the Patriots scoring late to take a one-touchdown lead. They will kick deep, and there will be no onside kick.