Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: Logo, Schedule, New Events and More

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

The Summer Olympics head to Tokyo in 2020 as the Japanese capital plays host to the summer edition of the sporting spectacular for the second time.

The 2020 Tokyo Games will take place from July 24 to August 9 and will feature some of the same venues that were used when the city hosted the Summer Olympics for the first time back in 1964.

The Olympic Stadium itself has been demolished and is in the process of being rebuilt. Sportswriter Stephen Wade showed how work is coming along:

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the stadium, along with football matches and athletics events.

There will be five new sports at Tokyo 2020, with surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, baseball/softball and karate all having been approved, per the official Olympics website.

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

There will also be 15 new events in swimming, archery, athletics, basketball, cycling, fencing, judo, table tennis and triathlon. The full schedule of events is available here.

New events include mixed relay races in both swimming, athletics and triathlon and mixed doubles in table tennis. Olympic champion Adam Peaty said the new events would make the Games "more fun," per BBC Sport.

The International Olympic Committee has said it is hopeful the new events will help take the 2020 Games in a new direction.

Per the official Olympics website, president Thomas Bach said: "The fascinating new events that we approved today, together with the five new sports that were added to the Tokyo 2020 programme last year, represent a step-change in the Olympic programme. I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women."

The Tokyo 2020 Twitter account shows the logos that will be used:

The emblem is comprised of three types of rectangular shapes, in traditional Japanese indigo blue, which "incorporate the message 'Unity in Diversity,'" per the Tokyo 2020 guidebook.

It has been over half a century since Tokyo last hosted the Olympics, and the Japanese city will want to shine as it finds itself in the global spotlight once again. The Rio 2016 Games produced a high standard of sporting competition, and Tokyo will be out to replicate that success.

The new events will add a new, progressive dimension to the 2020 Games as Japan strives to produce another memorable sporting experience for both athletes and spectators alike.